The four best teams in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference finished their seasons Saturday in a warm and crowded gym hours from home. They often do this. After months of dramatic, high-level basketball, their final stop is at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, a tradition in this mountainous, northwest corner of Maryland for the last 60 years.

On Saturday night, the DeMatha Stags won the event for the 25th time with a 60-51 victory over Paul VI. No. 1 DeMatha (33-5), fresh off winning the Maryland Private School Championship, had been one of four local teams invited to the event, all coming from the WCAC. They used a second half surge to down the Panthers and gathered for team photos around a trophy for the second time in two weeks.

“Every year is very competitive in this conference,” senior guard Justin Moore said as his teammates tried on champion hats and shirts. “This year we didn’t do what we wanted to do but we finished two for three with titles.”

Moore led the Stags with 25 points in his final high school game. With Saturday’s victory, the Villanova signee set the record for varsity wins in a DeMatha career with 123. As he walked off the court after one final substitution, he received an extended ovation from the team’s fans, a handshake from Paul VI Coach Glenn Farello and a hug from Stags Coach Mike Jones.

In the crowd, coaches and players from the other two WCAC invitees, Gonzaga and St. John’s, looked on. They had fallen in the Alhambra semifinals, another sign that the vaunted league was especially unpredictable this season. The semifinals in Frostburg had featured the exact same matchups as those in the WCAC tournament weeks before, but two different teams won.

“It was a do-over, it was a mulligan,” Jones said. “Ultimately, we got it right the second time. And that’s not to take anything away from St. John’s’ they earned their victory in the [WCAC] semis. But yesterday was more our type of game.”

The dramatic final days at Alhambra felt like a fitting end to a hectic year in the conference. The top four teams played one another 18 times, and 10 of those games were decided by six points or fewer. Each team played three postseason tournaments, with Gonzaga claiming the conference tournament crown, the Stags picking up two titles and St. John’s and Paul VI earning finalist status.

“We were all beating each other up all year long,” Steve Turner, coach of the WCAC champion Eagles said. “It was very balanced. And you can see how it ends – different teams winning different events. It’s special to have this much talent in the league.”