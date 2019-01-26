Until midnight arrived , Douglass boys’ basketball players were glued to their phones in the team’s group chat Friday night.

“We talk a lot on there,” guard Kaylen Vines said, “especially after losses.”

This conversation held more meaning than usual. After starting Prince George’s County play 6-0, the Eagles had dropped their second consecutive game Friday. The players were flustered, and Vines used the chat to pinpoint areas they needed to improve, such as jumping out to better starts and playing with more confidence late in games.

Less than 24 hours later, at the inaugural Prince George’s County challenge at Eleanor Roosevelt High in Greenbelt on Saturday, Douglass maintained its composure for a 72-71 win over Wise, a perennial county contender.

“All I did was ask them to do a little bit more than we did during the week,” Douglass Coach ­Tyrone Massenburg said. “For a young team to respond like that, it’s priceless.”

Douglass’s losses to Largo on Tuesday Oxon Hill on Friday came by a combined five points, and the Eagles (8-4) found themselves in another tight situation against the Pumas (11-3).



Douglass guard Darnell Snowden rejects a shot by Wise guard Daemond Ford during the second half. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

With about four minutes left, Douglass led Wise by seven, but the Pumas rallied to take a one-point lead with about 40 seconds remaining. Wise had a chance to add to its lead after a Douglass miss but threw the ball out of bounds with 13 seconds left.

On Douglass’s final possession, guard DaQuan Jackson drove to the basket and found a cutting Abdou Samb, who finished a layup. Samb then contested Wise’s layup attempt at the buzzer, forcing the shot awry to seal the win.

“I just hoped it wasn’t going to go in,” Samb said. “We worked too hard.”

Samb was Douglass’s late hero, but Vines kept the Eagles close with a game-high 27 points, including 18 in the second half. Vines said he has embraced pressure since sinking a game-winning shot for his middle school team in seventh grade.

“I just wanted that feeling again,” the senior said.

Wise, coming off a two-point victory Friday at Bowie, remains a Maryland 4A contender but dropped its third game by three points or fewer. Douglass hasn’t been to the state semifinals since 2009, and its last state championship came in 1966.

The playoffs are about a month away, but the Eagles had a bounce in their step after Saturday’s win that Massenburg hopes lasts into March. And his players bounced around him in the locker room after the game.

“We’re back to our roots,” they yelled.