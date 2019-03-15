Douglass guard Kaylen Vines, who scored a team-high 16 points, looks to inbound the ball in the third quarter of the Maryland 1A semifinals game against Lake Clifton at Xfinity Center in College Park. (David J. Kim/For The Washington Post)

It took a decade and nearly 200 games for Frederick Douglass Coach Tyrone Massenburg to return to the Maryland boys’ state semifinals. Since 2009, the last time he brought a team to College Park when he was a first-year coach, more than 100 players came and went under his tutelage.

The lesson learned Friday afternoon at Xfinity Center was a painful one, as the Eagles dropped a thriller to Lake Clifton, 58-56, in the Maryland 1A semifinals.

The Eagles took their first lead since the first quarter when senior guard Kaylen Vines hit a free throw with less than a minute remaining for a 56-55 margin. Lake Clifton (23-4) answered with three free throws, setting up one last trip for Douglass with 18.9 seconds remaining.

Massenburg drew up a play for Vines to penetrate and look for 6-foot-9 sophomore center Abdul Samb. The play broke down, leading to a scramble for a loose ball that eventually found sophomore Mike Woods behind the three-point line. His shot beat the buzzer but was off the mark.

“He’s a kid that can make that shot,” Massenburg said. “That wasn’t a shot that nobody wanted him to take. He was in the game for a reason. He takes that shot again, who knows?”

The Lakers will play the winner of Southern-Garrett and East Crisfield matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Samb was a force in the defensive paint, swatting shots away and forcing the Lakers to adjust their offense. But it wasn’t enough to stop Armon Harried and Michael Gray, who combined to score 29 of the team’s 31 first-half points. They finished with 27 and 21 points respectively.

“Give them credit, they’re great players,” Massenburg said. “I thought that we made them work for every basket that they scored. I can’t be mad at my team about that.”

Although it had been 10 years since Douglass advanced to the state semifinals, the Eagles (22-5) have a nucleus that could earn them a trip back next season. Although Vines had a team-high 16 points, much of the roster is packed with sophomores and juniors.

Massenburg said that the program is “going in the right direction” and “in a good place right now.” For now, Massenburg must wait another year to see if his squad can advance to the finals.

“I feel like next year they could win it all,” Vines said. “I’m confident that they’re going to do well next year.”