Zyaire Hairston scored 17 points to help lead Dunbar past Wilson for the DCIAA girls’ basketball championship. (Will Newton/For The Washington Post)

Dunbar girls’ basketball coach Shayla Williams was giddy Sunday afternoon.

After her team’s 62-55 win over Wilson in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championship at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington, the third-year coach couldn’t stop smiling for photos with her championship T-shirt, hat and trophy.

Williams had been working toward this moment since 2015, when she took over a program that won one game the previous season. Now, under Williams’s guidance, Dunbar had become the DCIAA’s top team.

“If I put the right kids in,” said Williams, the DCIAA coach of the year, “I knew we could win a championship in four years.”

Before taking over at Dunbar, Williams coached at a local middle school that fed into the Northwest Washington school. Many of her players understood her coaching style before starting high school. Williams knew talented athletes attended Dunbar, and many of them bought into her vision to turn around the program.

Dunbar finished with a winning record in Williams’s first year and fell to Anacostia in the DCIAA championship last season.

Still, Dunbar (25-5) was not favored to win the title this season. Wilson (20-8) went undefeated in DCIAA regular season play and beat the Crimson Tide by two points on Feb. 1 after Dunbar blew a nine-point lead late in the third quarter.

“We should’ve never lost that game,” said guard Cameron Wilkes, still wearing her pink-and-black DCIAA championship T-shirt and hat 20 minutes after Sunday’s game.

Dunbar’s players used that defeat as motivation. The Crimson Tide used a box-and-one defense on Wilson guard Tara Cousins, the DCIAA player of the year who scored 32 points in the previous meeting, and kept her to a more manageable 23 points Sunday. Dunbar guard Zyaire Hairston shadowed the junior all game. Hairston even followed Cousins as she strolled around the court during free throws.

Wilson tied the score early in the fourth quarter, but Hairston helped seal the victory by scoring 10 of her 17 points in the final period, including two and-one layups. After stealing a pass with 9.3 seconds left, Hairston raised her right index finger before Wilkes tossed the ball toward the rafters at the buzzer and Dunbar players stormed the court.

Dunbar’s top three scorers are underclassmen, so they’re aiming to enjoy this feeling again next season.

“Everybody kept saying we were going to lose,” Wilkes said.

Williams described herself as a strict coach, but as her players celebrated, she couldn’t help but smile and hug all of her assistants on the sideline before posing for photos.

“This is four years coming,” Williams said.