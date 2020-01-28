“I just wanted to see what they had to say,” Williams said later, still smiling.

Williams is one of three starters for the No. 4 Eagles who have been on the varsity roster all four years. Coming into Tuesday night, Williams, guard Chuck Harris and forward Myles Stute had faced the No. 5 Cadets 10 times, going 7-3 against their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference foe.

AD

AD

“I’m definitely going to miss this environment,” said Harris, who led the Eagles with 23 points. “There’s nothing like playing basketball in front of a loud crowd.”

Gonzaga’s experience showed in the second half, when the Eagles (16-6, 10-3 WCAC) pulled away from a young and talented St. John’s team in the third quarter. The Cadets (18-5, 9-4), who have three seniors and no juniors, went cold to start the second half and the Eagles took advantage.

“We dug in on defense and limited second-chance opportunities,” Gonzaga Coach Steve Turner said. “And we tried to be a little more deliberate from the offensive end.”

The Eagles got a lift from sophomore Judah Mintz, who finished with 20 points. The 6-foot-3 guard’s biggest bucket came early in the fourth quarter with the Eagles up six. He drove hard to the basket, stopped on a dime, made a quick spin and hit a short fadeaway jumper. Turner gave him an emphatic high-five as he sprinted back down the court.

AD

AD

“I wanted to play for the team, really,” Mintz said. “I knew this was [the seniors’] last chance to get a win at St. John’s, and I wanted to do whatever I could to help them do that.”

Mintz was not the only young player to show up; St. John’s sophomore Christian Watson and freshman Amani Hansberry also played well as starters. While there were plenty of moments when the seniors dominated, there were also just as many flashes of the future. It became clear that this rivalry game will be in good hands for years to come. The teams meet again Feb. 9 at Gonzaga.