Sometimes being a leader means taking the final shot, but it can also mean a crisp, timely chest pass. At DeMatha, where the talent is bountiful and the expectations are high, seniors such as Timberlake take on a role with responsibilities more complex than simply putting the team on their shoulders. They also are expected to add their name to a long list of Division I players who have shined during their senior seasons.

“I’m trying to follow suit,” Timberlake said. “I’m trying to be the way they were.”

The Miami commit led the Stags (5-2) with 19 points, setting the pace for a rout of the defending Maryland 4A champion Raiders (2-1). The Stags prevailed without Timberlake’s senior running mate, big man Hunter Dickinson, who was ill.

Dickinson and Timberlake entered the season as celebrated figures in the local basketball landscape because they have held prominent roles at DeMatha for some time. Dickinson has been playing with the varsity team for four years; Timberlake transferred from Rock Creek Christian before his sophomore season.

“Just listening to them talk to the team, it’s two coaches,” Jones said. “It’s pretty cool to sit back and realize you don’t have to say something because they’re doing it.”

Senior forward Paul Smith (10 points) is another key piece for a DeMatha team that is working to harness some young talent early in the season.

“We have to step up on and off the court,” he said. “That’s how we always looked up to people.”

The trio’s leadership is especially important considering DeMatha’s schedule, which is one of the most competitive in the country. Last week, the Stags traveled to Florida to take on Montverde Academy, widely considered the nation’s top team. They left with a 76-56 loss.

If there was any frustration lingering after that early-season defeat, the Stags took it out on the Raiders.

“Every night, any team is going to give us their best shot,” Timberlake said. “We’re DeMatha, so you have to be ready to play.”

