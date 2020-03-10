“Are we pressing? Are we pressing?” the Eagles asked Coach Dianne Lewis over and over.

Once Lewis finally turned them loose, they unleashed a thunderstorm on Western Branch, sealing a bid to their third straight state title game with a 53-35 win at Robinson in Fairfax County.

Over the past two weeks, the Eagles (23-5) have shown an enviable strength: At any given point, they are liable to crank up the intensity and suck the life out of another team’s season. With 5:16 left in the third quarter, they trailed 25-23. From that moment until a meaningless Western Branch three-pointer with 13 seconds left, Edison went on a 30-7 run.

“Everybody’s mood just lifted,” Lewis said.

“I don’t know why,” senior Kaitlynn Lee added with a smile, “but it gives us a lot of energy.”

The full-court press, which the Eagles call “Diamond,” was an immediate game-changer, generating two turnovers on the first two possessions. Western Branch entered Tuesday scoring 63.3 points per game. Over the crucial 13 minutes, Western Branch (21-5) was 0 for 4 from outside the arc and 2 for 9 inside with seven turnovers.

Also over those 13 minutes, an Edison team whose momentum kept building started to taste another trip to the state final.

“We kind of speak it into existence,” said senior Bri Johns, who scored 14 points. “We don’t really say, ‘If we get there . . . ’ We say, ‘When we get there.’”

Unlike in its past two finals berths, Edison won’t have to go through the Princess Anne dynasty that has won six straight championships. The Eagles moved up to Class 6 this year, and their return trip to VCU’s Siegel Center to face Madison on Saturday is a testament to the program’s consistency. They lost star Carole Miller to the University of Virginia, but they never stopped believing they would have another chance.