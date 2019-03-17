Kyle Rose and Eleanor Roosevelt beat Broadneck to win the Maryland 4A championship at Xfinity Center on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Eleanor Roosevelt closed out a long day of hoops at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center with a comfortable fourth quarter. The Raiders had overpowered Broadneck long before the fourth game of the day’s closing minutes, so they soaked in the moment and enjoyed the final few highlights of a dominant season. At the final buzzer, Roosevelt was crowned champions of the Maryland 4A bracket.

And with that, another year of boys’ basketball came to a close. The Maryland state championships were the final postseason events for local boys’ teams, and the Raiders were the Washington area’s final winners. They joined DeMatha, Wilson, Gonzaga, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, Flint Hill and Sidwell Friends as this year’s major champions.

For those teams, the offseason will be spent trying to recreate whatever propelled them to the top this year. For everybody else, the chase for a title continues.

1. DeMatha (33-5) Last ranked: 1

After winning the Maryland Private School championship and the Alhambra Catholic Invitational, the Stags finish on top of these rankings for the second consecutive season.

2. Wilson (31-9) LR: 2

Behind three Division I-bound seniors, the Tigers dominated the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association and made it to the finals of the District of Columbia State Athletic Association tournament for the second year in a row.

3. Gonzaga (28-9) LR: 3

The Eagles got hot at the right time this year, winning 14 of their final 15 regular season games before capturing the WCAC title.

4. Eleanor Roosevelt ( 25-3 ) LR: 5

The Raiders capped a dominant year with a 77-48 rout of Broadneck in the Maryland 4A championship.

[No. 5 Eleanor Roosevelt boys pull away from Broadneck for 4A championship]

5. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (27-3) LR: 4

The Saints had a perfect postseason, winning the Interstate Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title s.

6. Paul VI (27-9) LR: 6

The Panthers couldn’t carry their regular season success into their three postseason tournaments, finishing as a semifinalist twice and a finalist once.

7. St. John’s (26-13) LR: 7

The Cadets’ best postseason run came in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament, where Virginia commit Casey Morsell led them to a championship appearance.

8. Flint Hill (26-4) LR: 8

The Huskies were the best team in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, storming through the regular season and winning the conference championship game by double digits.

9. Sidwell Friends (25-7) LR: 9

The Quakers provided one of this year’s best highlights, winning the DCSAA championship in overtime on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

10. Lake Braddock (25-4) LR: 11

The Bruins made their first appearance in the Virginia Class 6 championship game.

11. Broadneck ( 23-6) LR: 12

The Bruins took down Richard Montgomery in the Maryland 4A semis but couldn’t keep up with Eleanor Roosevelt in the title game.

12. Episcopal (19-10) LR: 14

The Maroon proved to be a tough postseason team, making it to the finals of the IAC and VISAA Division 1 tournaments.

13. Freedom-South Riding (20-12) LR: 15

After a semifinal upset of Potomac Falls, the Eagles made it to the Virginia Class 5 finals.

14. Richard Montgomery ( 23-2 ) LR: 10

The Rockets’ season ended in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

15. Potomac Falls (27-2) LR: 16

The Panthers, one of Northern Virginia’s most dominant teams, saw their season end in the Class 5 semifinals.

16. South County (19-7) LR: 17

Despite losing considerable talent to graduation, the Stallions returned to the state playoffs and made it to the semifinals.

17. Reservoir (18-9) LR: NR

The Gators fell to Baltimore power Poly, 69-41, in the Maryland 3A championship.

18. Douglass (20-5) LR: NR

The Eagles fell to eventual champion Lake Clifton by two points in the Maryland 1A semifinals.

19. Thomas Stone ( 22-5 ) LR: 13

The Cougars fell to Patterson in the Maryland 3A semifinals.

20. Patriot (22-3) LR: 20

The Pioneers emerged as a Northern Virginia contender this season, losing to just two local teams.

Dropped out: No. 18 Gaithersburg (19-4), No. 19 St. Charles (19-5)