Broad Run (pictured on defense) beat Tuscarora, 23-7, in a game that was played both Friday and Saturday. (Michael Errigo/Washington Post)

With Maryland public schools kicking off their seasons this week, high school football is officially back in the DMV.

It wasn’t exactly football weather for opening weekend though. A stormy Friday night forced many area games to conclude Saturday or Monday. Broad Run and North Point took advantage of the postponements, coming out strong on Saturday morning to win their matchups with Tuscarora and Old Mill, respectively.

Elsewhere, opening day was business as usual for Maryland powerhouses Wise, Damascus and Quince Orchard. The Pumas took down Camden (N.J.), Damascus topped Blake and Quince Orchard blew out Bethesda-Chevy Chase. All three teams remain in the top 10 of the rankings.

1. St. John’s (2-0) Last ranked: 1

For the second straight week the Cadets dropped more than 40-points on an out of town opponent, beating Hoover (Ala.), 42-14.

Next game: Saturday vs. Central (Fla.), 2 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (1-0) LR: 2

The Eagles have looked sharp on both sides of the ball so far, winning their first two games by a combined score of 65-0.

Next: Saturday vs. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 3 p.m.

3. Wise (1-0) LR: 3

The Pumas prepare this week for a rematch with Calvert Hall, which they squeaked by last year, 15-13.

Next: Friday at Calvert Hall, 7 p.m.

4. Damascus (1-0) LR: 4

After beating Blake to start the year, the Swarmin’ Hornets must face Sherwood, which finished 8-3 last year.

Next: Friday at Sherwood, 6:30 p.m.

5. Westfield (2-0) LR: 5

Senior wide receiver Bizzet Woodley caught a touchdown for the second straight week as the Bulldogs topped South County, 24-12.

Next: Sept. 14 vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.

6. Good Counsel (1-0) LR: 6

The Falcons were tied with Spalding on Saturday when the contest was canceled because of weather. The game will not count.

Next: Friday vs. Mount Saint Joseph, 7 p.m.

7. Quince Orchard (1-0) LR: 7

The Cougars’ opened their season with a shutout for the first time since 2009, beating B-CC, 50-0.

Next: Friday vs. Blair, 6:30 p.m.

8. DeMatha (1-1) LR: 8

The Stags put up 21 unanswered points and rebounded from last week’s loss by beating Imhotep (Pa.), 27-8.

Next: Friday at Franklin, 7 p.m.

9. Woodbridge (1-0) LR: 9

Senior Lamonte James had 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ 61-0 win over Osbourn.

Next: Friday at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

10. Stone Bridge (1-0) LR: 11

The Bulldogs put up 42 points on Loudoun Valley in a game that ended early in the fourth quarter because of inclement weather.

Next: Friday vs. Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.

11. Flint Hill (0-0) LR: 12

The Huskies will kick off their season Saturday against Paul VI.

Next: Saturday vs Paul VI, 1 p.m.

12. Tuscarora (1-1) LR: 10

The Huskies couldn’t get back on the board after a game-opening touchdown drive, and they fell to Broad Run, 23-7 .

Next: Friday at T.C. Williams, 7 p.m.

13. Northwest (1-0) LR: 13

Junior running back Ajahni Terry had three touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 35-21 season-opening win over Wootton.

Next: Friday at Walter Johnson, 7 p.m.

14. Friendship Collegiate (1-0) LR: 14

The Knights’ game against McDonogh was canceled because of lightning, keeping the team undefeated as they head into a big matchup with Wilson.

Next: Saturday vs Wilson, 5 p.m.

15. Bullis (1-0) LR: 15

Senior running back Eric McKan helped the Bulldogs start their season off right, rushing for three touchdowns in a 44-8 win over Archbishop Carroll.

Next: Saturday vs. Fork Union, 1 p.m.

16. Broad Run (1-1) LR: 17

The Spartans picked up a win and a loss during the week: They beat Tuscarora but had to forfeit their season-opening win over Potomac Falls because they used an ineligible player.

Next: Friday vs. Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

17. Centreville (2-0) LR: 18

The Wildcats defense shut out Champe, 14-0.

Next: Friday at South County, 7 p.m.

18. Howard (1-0) LR: 19

Running back Devin Dawkins had an 80-yard touchdown run in the Lions’ 33-12 win over Oakland Mills.

Next: Friday at Glenelg, 7 p.m.

19. C.H. Flowers (1-0) LR: NR

The Jaguars scored more points this weekend than any game last season, beating Patterson (N.J.), 42-12.

Next: Friday vs. Bel Air, 7 p.m.

20. Eleanor Roosevelt (0-0) LR: 20

The Raiders will have to wait another week to play. Their season-opener was canceled after Bladensburg disbanded its team the morning of the game.

Next: Friday vs. Carter Vo-Tech, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 16 Ballou (0-2)

On the bubble: Landon (1-0), Paint Branch (1-0), Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0), North Point (1-0)