Quarterback Eric Najarian and DeMatha used a big second half to prevail over Friendship Collegiate Academy on Saturday. (Daniel Kucin Jr./For The Washington Post)

This past weekend featured two Top-20 matchups, and both lived up to the hype.

On Friday, Bullis rode running back Eric McKan to a 22-14 win over Quince Orchard. This is the second year in a row the Bulldogs have topped the Cougars, and they are one of just four programs to have beaten Quince Orchard since 2012.

On Saturday, DeMatha’s defense came up big in the second half as the Stags beat Friendship Collegiate, 27-18. DeMatha has been consistent, scoring exactly 27 points in each of its past three games.

With those results in mind, here’s a new set of Top 20 rankings:

1. St. John’s (4-0) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets took their first lead in the fourth quarter against Marietta (Ga.), using a second-half rally to win, 21-14.

Next game: Saturday at Christian Brothers (Mo.), 1 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (5-0) LR: 2

The Eagles jumped to a 14-0 lead and held on against Peddie to win, 30-20.

Next: Friday vs. Archbishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

3. Damascus (4-0) LR: 3

Quarterback Michael O’Neill threw for three touchdowns as the Hornets piled it on Magruder, 44-12.

Next: Friday at Poolesville, 6:30 p.m.

4. Westfield (4-0) LR: 4

Noah Kim threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs blew out previously undefeated West Springfield, 62-21.

Next: Friday at Patriot, 7 p.m.

5. Good Counsel (3-1) LR: 5

Last year, the Falcons beat Bishop Sullivan, 3-0. This year, they topped the Crusaders, 55-0.

Next: Friday at Northwest, 7 p.m.

6. Wise (2-1) LR: 6

A pick-six from Isaiah Hazel helped the Pumas run it up against Laurel, 54-7.

Next: Friday vs. Parkdale, 7 p.m.

7. DeMatha (3-1) LR: 8

After a slow start, the Stags scored 20 points in the second half to fend off Friendship Collegiate.

Next: Friday vs. Avalon, 7 p.m.

8. Woodbridge (5-0) LR: 9

The Vikings’ defense put up its third shutout of the season, beating Forest Park, 41-0.

Next: Thursday at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.

9. Stone Bridge (4-0) LR: 10

The Bulldogs’ 42-7 win over Champe was the program’s 200th victory since the school opened in 2000.

Next: Friday vs. Briar Woods, 7 p.m.

10. Flint Hill (3-0) LR: 11

Wide receiver Trey Rucker had four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies ran away from Collegiate, 42-0.

Next: Saturday vs. Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m.

11. Northwest (4-0) LR: 13

The Jaguars beat Gaithersburg to keep their undefeated streak alive before a big matchup with Good Counsel.

Next: Friday vs. Good Counsel, 7 p.m.

12. Bullis (3-0) LR: 14

Running back Eric McKan carried the Bulldogs to a big win over Quince Orchard, rushing 37 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Friday at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.

13. Quince Orchard (3-1) LR: 7

The Cougars had their offense stifled by Bullis in a 22-14 loss.

Next: Friday vs. Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.

14. Friendship Collegiate (3-1) LR: 12

For the second year in a row, the Knights had their undefeated start ended by DeMatha in the season’s fourth game.

Next: Saturday at Aquinas Institute (N.Y.), noon

15. Broad Run (4-1) LR: 15

The Spartans put up their second shutout in a 41-0 win over Rock Ridge.

Next: Oct. 5 vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

16. Centreville (5-0) LR: 16

Jordan Wright had three touchdowns and 105 yards receiving as the Wildcats remained undefeated with a 45-8 trouncing of South Lakes.

Next: Friday at West Potomac, 7 p.m.

17. C.H. Flowers (3-0) LR: 17

The Jaguars have won their past two games by a combined score of 81-0.

Next: Friday vs. Gwynn Park, 7 p.m.

18. Landon (4-0) LR: 18

The Bears held off a late rally by Woodberry Forest to remain undefeated.

Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, 2 p.m.

19. Paint Branch (4-0) LR: 20

The Panthers put up 19 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Blair and remain undefeated.

Next: Friday at Springbrook, 6:30 p.m.

20. Mount Vernon (5-0) LR: NR

The Majors’ average margin of victory is 35.4 points.

Next: Oct. 5 vs. Hayfield, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 19 Hayfield (3-1)

On the bubble: North Point (4-0), St. Mary’s Ryken (4-1), W.T. Woodson (4-0), Freedom-Woodbridge (3-1)