Virginia, D.C. and private schools kicked off their football seasons this weekend, and 10 of the Top 20 teams played.

Three ranked teams lost, with DeMatha the biggest name to go down. The Stags fell to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), a top 10 team in many national rankings. In Virginia’s best matchup, Westfield topped Lake Braddock behind a strong second-half performance.Defending DSCAA Class AA champion Ballou couldn’t get past Maryland private school Avalon.

With those results in mind and a full slate of games coming this weekend, here is the latest Top 20.

1. St. John’s (1-0) Last ranked: 1

It took one game for the Cadets to match their total of shutouts from last season, in a 49-0 win over Johns Creek .

Next game: Friday at Hoover (Ala.), 7 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (1-0) LR: 2

After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles exploded for 27 points in a rout of Gilman.

Next: Friday at Bishop Sullivan (Va.), 7 p.m.

3. Wise (0-0) LR: 3

The Pumas will need big plays from senior wide receiver Isaiah Hazel, a West Virginia commit, if they’re going to start the fall with a victory over Camden.

Next: Friday vs. Camden (N.J.), 7 p.m.

4. Damascus (0-0) LR: 4

The Swarmin’ Hornets open their schedule against Blake, a team they beat, 41-17, to kick off last season.

Next: Friday vs. Blake, 6:30 p.m.

5. Westfield (1-0) LR: 5

Quarterback Noah Kim threw five touchdowns as Westfield ran away with one at Lake Braddock.

Next: Friday vs. South County, 7 p.m.

6. Good Counsel (1-0) LR: 6

The Falcons pounded the ball in a 40-28 win over Marietta, with running back Latrele Palmer rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Friday at Spalding, 7 p.m.

7. Quince Orchard (0-0) LR: 8

The Cougars’ offense has high expectations after they averaged 45 points per game in 2017.

Next: Friday at Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 6:30 p.m.

8. DeMatha (0-1) LR: 7

The Stags were shut out for the first time since Sept. 9, 2011 as they fell to Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, 38-0.

Next: Friday at Imhotep (Pa.), 7 p.m.

9. Woodbridge (0-0) LR: 9

The Vikings take their vaunted defense on the road to begin the season.

Next: Friday at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

10. Tuscarora (1-0) LR: 10

After topping King George, the Huskies turn their attention to a big local matchup with Broad Run.

Next: Friday vs. Broad Run, 7 p.m.

11. Stone Bridge (0-0) LR: 12

The Bulldogs will rely on senior running back Nick Mell (Army commit) and senior quarterback Mason Tatum.

Next: Friday at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.

12. Flint Hill (0-0) LR: 13

A program on the rise, Flint Hill’s undefeated 2017 campaign came just two seasons after the team went 3-6.

Next: Sept. 8 vs Paul VI, 1 p.m.

13. Northwest (0-0) LR: 14

The Jaguars will try to match last year’s season-opener against Wootton, when they scored 53 points in a win.

Next: Friday vs Wootton, 7 p.m.

14. Friendship Collegiate (1-0) LR: 17

Hasan Mosley’s 109-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the Knight’s 20-7 win over Champe.

Next: Friday at McDonogh, 7 p.m.

15. Bullis (0-0) LR: 15

Coach Pat Cilento’s team has been scrimmaging Maryland public schools to get ready for the season.

Next: Saturday at Archbishop Carroll, 2 p.m.

16. Ballou (0-1) LR: 11

The Knights will need to bounce back after starting their season with a loss to Avalon for the second year in a row.

Next: Friday vs. Riverdale Baptist, 6 p.m.

17. Broad Run (1-0) LR: 19

After not recording a shutout last season, the Spartans opened this year with a 31-0 rout of Potomac Falls.

Next: Friday at Tuscarora, 7 p.m.

18. Centreville (1-0) LR: NR

Junior running back Jaquan Price had 18 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats ran past Stonewall Jackson, 44-7.

Next: Friday vs. Champe, 7 p.m.

19. Howard (0-0) LR: 18

The Lions will lost a big group of seniors on defense, including All-Met linebacker Ryan Kearney.

Next: Friday vs Oakland Mills, 7 p.m.

20. Eleanor Roosevelt (0-0) LR: 20

Despite their success in recent years, the Raiders have had trouble in season openers, dropping three of their last five.

Next: Aug. 31 vs Bladensburg, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 16 Lake Braddock (0-1)

On the bubble: H.D. Woodson (0-0), Landon (0-0), North Point (0-0), Paint Branch (0-0), C.H. Flowers (0-0)