As the number of undefeated football teams in the area dwindles, the pressure surrounding those programs grows.
For Friendship Collegiate, Saturday posed a unique challenge — a quality opponent in a former NFL stadium. But the Knights seemed unfazed, beating Woodson, 30-14, at RFK Stadium to move to 3-0. They now have to beat DeMatha to remain unblemished.
Two other teams ready to risk their undefeated records are Bullis and Quince Orchard. They play each other this weekend in a rematch of last year’s thriller, a 42-41 overtime win for Bullis. Both teams have been dominant this season, with Quince Orchard outscoring opponents 150-20 through three games and Bullis beating teams 86-14 through two.
Check out where the Cougars and the Bulldogs land in this week’s rankings:
1. St. John’s (3-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets’ game against IMG Academy was canceled because the Florida school anticipated travel issues related to Hurricane Florence.
Next game: Saturday vs. Marrietta (Ga.), 2 p.m.
2. Gonzaga (4-0) LR: 2
For the seventh consecutive year, Gonzaga beat Georgetown Prep in the Jesuit Gridirion Classic.
Next: Saturday vs. Peddie (N.J.), 2:30 p.m.
3. Damascus (3-0) LR: 3
The Swarmin’ Hornets had their best defensive performance of the season in a 42-6 win over Rockville.
Next: Friday vs. Magruder, 6:30 p.m.
4. Westfield (3-0) LR: 4
Running back Isaiah Daniel had a huge weekend for the Bulldogs, rushing for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Stonewall Jackson.
Next: Friday vs. West Springfield, 7 p.m.
5. Good Counsel (2-1) LR: 5
The Falcons climbed back from an early deficit but couldn’t get it done against St. Joseph’s (Pa.) on Saturday, falling, 34-27.
Next: Friday at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.
6. Wise (1-1) LR: 6
The Pumas had a bye week following their loss to Calvert Hall.
Next: Saturday vs. Laurel, 2 p.m.
7. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 7
Running back Marquez Cooper had 164 yards and 3 touchdowns on just nine carries in the Cougars’ 55-14 win over Clarksburg.
Next: Friday at Bullis, 7 p.m.
8. DeMatha (2-1) LR: 8
Following a bye, the Stags turn their attention to undefeated Friendship Collegiate.
Next: Saturday vs. DeMatha, 5 p.m.
9. Woodbridge (3-0) LR: 9
The Vikings are the only undefeated team left in Prince William County after a 34-7 win over Battlefield.
Next: Friday at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
10. Stone Bridge (3-0) LR: 10
The Bulldogs lit up Madison early, taking a 28-point lead into halftime of a 49-21 win.
Next: Friday vs. John Champe, 7 p.m.
11. Flint Hill (2-0) LR: 11
The Huskies scored 48 points in the first half of a 50-14 rout of Blue Ridge.
Next: Friday vs Collegiate, 4 p.m.
12. Friendship Collegiate (3-0) LR: 14
The Knights’ defeated Woodson, 30-14, in the nightcap of Saturday’s triple-header at RFK Stadium.
Next: Saturday vs. DeMatha, 5 p.m.
13. Northwest (3-0) LR: 13
The Jaguars shut out Seneca Valley, 35-0, to remain undefeated.
Next: Friday vs. Gaithersburg, 7 p.m.
14. Bullis (2-0) LR: 15
The Bulldogs had a bye week to prepare for a big matchup with Quince Orchard.
Next: Friday vs. Quince Orchard, 7 p.m.
15. Broad Run (3-1) LR: 16
Quarterback Mitch Griffis threw for two touchdowns as the Spartans edged Champe, 21-13.
Next: Friday vs. Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
16. Centreville (4-0) LR: 17
Jordan Wright had three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 45-14 win over Forest Park.
Next: Friday vs South Lakes, 7 p.m.
17. C.H. Flowers (3-0) LR: 18
After losing to Eleanor Roosevelt by 27 points in last year’s playoffs, the Jaguars got their revenge with a 40-0 win over the Raiders this weekend.
Next: Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
18. Landon (3-0) LR: 20
The Bears put up 27 unanswered points in the second half of a 33-7 win over Boys’ Latin.
Next: Saturday at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.
19. Hayfield (3-0) LR: NR
With wins over Chantilly, Edison and Fairfax, the Hawks face South County this week.
Next: Friday at South County, 7 p.m.
20. Paint Branch (3-0) LR: NR
The Panthers won their first three games by a combined score of 129-0.
Next: Friday at Blair, 7 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 12 Tuscarora (2-2), No. 19 Eleanor Roosevelt (1-1)
On the bubble: North Point (3-0), National Christian (3-0), St. Mary’s Ryken (3-1), W.T. Woodson (4-0)