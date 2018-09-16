My'chelle Cheeks (right) and the Dunbar cheerleaders root for their team during Saturday’s DC Kickoff Classic held at RFK Stadium. Dunbar beat Maret, and No. 12 Friendship Collegiate won the third game of the tripleheader. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

As the number of undefeated football teams in the area dwindles, the pressure surrounding those programs grows.

For Friendship Collegiate, Saturday posed a unique challenge — a quality opponent in a former NFL stadium. But the Knights seemed unfazed, beating Woodson, 30-14, at RFK Stadium to move to 3-0. They now have to beat DeMatha to remain unblemished.

Two other teams ready to risk their undefeated records are Bullis and Quince Orchard. They play each other this weekend in a rematch of last year’s thriller, a 42-41 overtime win for Bullis. Both teams have been dominant this season, with Quince Orchard outscoring opponents 150-20 through three games and Bullis beating teams 86-14 through two.

Check out where the Cougars and the Bulldogs land in this week’s rankings:

1. St. John’s (3-0) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets’ game against IMG Academy was canceled because the Florida school anticipated travel issues related to Hurricane Florence.

Next game: Saturday vs. Marrietta (Ga.), 2 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (4-0) LR: 2

For the seventh consecutive year, Gonzaga beat Georgetown Prep in the Jesuit Gridirion Classic.

Next: Saturday vs. Peddie (N.J.), 2:30 p.m.

3. Damascus (3-0) LR: 3

The Swarmin’ Hornets had their best defensive performance of the season in a 42-6 win over Rockville.

Next: Friday vs. Magruder, 6:30 p.m.

4. Westfield (3-0) LR: 4

Running back Isaiah Daniel had a huge weekend for the Bulldogs, rushing for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Stonewall Jackson.

Next: Friday vs. West Springfield, 7 p.m.

5. Good Counsel (2-1) LR: 5

The Falcons climbed back from an early deficit but couldn’t get it done against St. Joseph’s (Pa.) on Saturday, falling, 34-27.

Next: Friday at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.

6. Wise (1-1) LR: 6

The Pumas had a bye week following their loss to Calvert Hall.

Next: Saturday vs. Laurel, 2 p.m.

7. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 7

Running back Marquez Cooper had 164 yards and 3 touchdowns on just nine carries in the Cougars’ 55-14 win over Clarksburg.

Next: Friday at Bullis, 7 p.m.

8. DeMatha (2-1) LR: 8

Following a bye, the Stags turn their attention to undefeated Friendship Collegiate.

Next: Saturday vs. DeMatha, 5 p.m.

9. Woodbridge (3-0) LR: 9

The Vikings are the only undefeated team left in Prince William County after a 34-7 win over Battlefield.

Next: Friday at Forest Park, 7 p.m.

10. Stone Bridge (3-0) LR: 10

The Bulldogs lit up Madison early, taking a 28-point lead into halftime of a 49-21 win.

Next: Friday vs. John Champe, 7 p.m.

11. Flint Hill (2-0) LR: 11

The Huskies scored 48 points in the first half of a 50-14 rout of Blue Ridge.

Next: Friday vs Collegiate, 4 p.m.

12. Friendship Collegiate (3-0) LR: 14

The Knights’ defeated Woodson, 30-14, in the nightcap of Saturday’s triple-header at RFK Stadium.

Next: Saturday vs. DeMatha, 5 p.m.

13. Northwest (3-0) LR: 13

The Jaguars shut out Seneca Valley, 35-0, to remain undefeated.

Next: Friday vs. Gaithersburg, 7 p.m.

14. Bullis (2-0) LR: 15

The Bulldogs had a bye week to prepare for a big matchup with Quince Orchard.

Next: Friday vs. Quince Orchard, 7 p.m.

15. Broad Run (3-1) LR: 16

Quarterback Mitch Griffis threw for two touchdowns as the Spartans edged Champe, 21-13.

Next: Friday vs. Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

16. Centreville (4-0) LR: 17

Jordan Wright had three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 45-14 win over Forest Park.

Next: Friday vs South Lakes, 7 p.m.

17. C.H. Flowers (3-0) LR: 18

After losing to Eleanor Roosevelt by 27 points in last year’s playoffs, the Jaguars got their revenge with a 40-0 win over the Raiders this weekend.

Next: Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

18. Landon (3-0) LR: 20

The Bears put up 27 unanswered points in the second half of a 33-7 win over Boys’ Latin.

Next: Saturday at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.

19. Hayfield (3-0) LR: NR

With wins over Chantilly, Edison and Fairfax, the Hawks face South County this week.

Next: Friday at South County, 7 p.m.

20. Paint Branch (3-0) LR: NR

The Panthers won their first three games by a combined score of 129-0.

Next: Friday at Blair, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 12 Tuscarora (2-2), No. 19 Eleanor Roosevelt (1-1)

On the bubble: North Point (3-0), National Christian (3-0), St. Mary’s Ryken (3-1), W.T. Woodson (4-0)