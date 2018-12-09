Quarterback Caleb Williams led Gonzaga to the No. 1 ranking. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

It was a postseason of surprising contenders and new champions in the area this fall, as many of the most heralded programs fell before they could raise another trophy.

Damascus, Westfield and Wise, all dominant in their domains, were upset in the playoffs. Oakdale, Quince Orchard and Freedom-Woodbridge, the teams that snapped the aforementioned schools’ winning streaks, all went on to play for championships. Quince Orchard and Oakdale won Maryland state titles.

On Saturday, Woodgrove established itself as a new team to beat in Virginia, winning the first state championship in program history with a 38-33 victory over Lake Taylor.

Stone Bridge and Freedom-Woodbridge, two teams that blazed a trail of victories through Northern Virginia this year, fell just short of a title.

In the WCAC, Gonzaga stunned St. John’s in the semifinals and then shocked the entire city in the championship with a game-winning highlight for the ages.

It was a football season plenty of local fans will be talking about for a long time. Here’s a look at the final Top 20 rankings of the year:

1. Gonzaga (9-3) Last ranked: 1

The Eagles won the WCAC for the first-time since 2008 with a last-second Hail Mary.

Next: Season complete

2. St. John’s (9-1) LR: 2

The Cadets’ dominant season was derailed by a loss to Gonzaga in the WCAC semifinals.

Next: Season complete

3. DeMatha (8-3) LR: 3

The Stags just missed out on their fifth conference championship in the last six seasons.

Next: Season complete

4. Quince Orchard (13-1) LR: 4

The Cougars finally got past Wise and then took down North Point to win the third state title in program history and the first since 2007.

Next: Season complete

5. Good Counsel (6-4) LR: 5

The Falcons were battered by a tough WCAC slate, going 2-3 in their final five games.

Next: Season complete

6. Flint Hill (11-0) LR: 6

For the second year in a row, the Huskies went undefeated and won the VISAA title.

Next: Season complete

7. Georgetown Prep (8-1) LR: 8

The Little Hoyas captured the IAC title this year with a decisive 21-5 win over Bullis.

Next: Season complete

8. Woodgrove ( 11-2 ) LR: 13

The Wolverines scored their most points in nearly two months as they overpowered Lake Taylor 38-33 to win the Virginia Class 4 championship.

Next: Season complete

9. Freedom-Woodbridge ( 13-2 ) LR: 7

Big plays killed the Eagles against Manchester, as the Lancers raced past them for a 49-7 win.

Next: Season complete.

10. Stone Bridge ( 12-3 ) LR: 9

The Bulldogs couldn’t bounce back from a 16-point halftime deficit, falling to Highland Springs, 37-26, in the Class 5 championship game.

Next: Season complete

11. Westfield (13-1) LR: 10

The Bulldogs had their 37-game win streak snapped by Freedom-Woodbridge in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.

Next: Season complete

12. Landon (9-1) LR: 11

The Bears’ only loss this season was to IAC champ Georgetown Prep.

Next: Season complete

13. North Point (13-1) LR: 12

After losing 18 starters to graduation, the Eagles made it all the way to the Maryland 4A title game.

Next: Season complete

14. Wise (10-2) LR: 14

The Pumas saw their streak of three straight Maryland 4A titles end when they lost to Quince Orchard in the state semifinals.

Next: Season complete

15. Glenelg (13-1) LR: 15

The Gladiators’ rode an undefeated streak all the way to the Maryland 2A finals, before falling to Oakdale.

Next: Season complete

16. Damascus (11-1) LR: 16

The Hornets’ 53-game win streak was snapped by Oakdale in the Maryland 2A playoffs.

Next: Season complete

17. St. Mary’s Ryken (10-2) LR: 17

The Knights won the first football championship in program history, capturing the WCAC’s Metro Division title with a win over O’Connell.

Next: Season complete

18. Friendship Collegiate (10-3) LR: 18

The Knights ended their season on a six-game win streak that concluded with a DCSAA Class AA title.

Next: Season complete

19. H.D. Woodson (9-4) LR: 19

The Warriors topped Ballou in overtime to win this year’s Turkey Bowl.

Next: Season complete

20. Broad Run (11-2) LR: 20

The Spartans won 11 straight before meeting Stone Bridge in the Class 5 playoffs.

Next: Season complete