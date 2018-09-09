Two of the D.C. area’s most dominant football teams found themselves in trouble this week.

For No. 1 St. John’s, Miami’s Central High proved to be the Cadets’ most challenging opponent so far. It took five overtimes and a miraculous, one-handed catch for St. John’s to remain undefeated.

Wise was not as fortunate against Calvert Hall. Despite leading 14-13 late in the third quarter, the Pumas lost their lead, and their 43-game winning streak, in a 19-14 loss.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Woodbridge and Stone Bridge posted eye-popping numbers, Friendship Collegiate fended off a DCIAA foe, and Centreville got a big win on the road.

1. St. John’s (3-0) Last ranked: 1

It took five overtimes, but the Cadets topped Miami Central thanks to Rakim Jarrett’s one-handed catch.

St. John's wide receiver @RakimJarrett reeled in this game-winning catch in the fifth overtime to clinch a 37-34 win for @SJCGridiron against Miami Central. pic.twitter.com/vvczLbtX5t — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) September 8, 2018

Next game: Saturday vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), 1 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (3-0) LR: 2

It’s “Beat Georgetown Prep Week” for the Eagles, who can turn their attention to the Little Hoyas after racing past Don Bosco (N.J.), 37-7.

Next: Saturday at Georgetown Prep, 2 p.m.

3. Damascus (2-0) LR: 4

The Swarmin’ Hornets pounded the ball against Sherwood, attempting just seven passes while running back TD Ayo-Durojaiye had 30 carries for 152 yard and four touchdowns.

Next: Friday at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.

4. Westfield (2-0) LR: 5

The Bulldogs avoided this weekend’s weather thanks to an early-season bye.

Next: Friday vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.

5. Good Counsel (2-0) LR: 6

The Falcons remained undefeated with a dominant performance against Mount St. Joseph, defeating the Gaels, 58-6.

Next: Friday at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.

6. Wise (1-1) LR: 3

The Pumas fell to Calvert Hall, 19-14, for their first loss since Nov. 15, 2014.

Next: Sept. 22 vs. Laurel, 2 p.m.

7. Quince Orchard (2-0) LR: 7

Jeremiah White had a 60-yard touchdown run as part of the Cougars’ offensive onslaught in a 45-6 win over Blair.

Next: Friday vs. Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m.

8. DeMatha (2-1) LR: 8

A 20-point first quarter helped the Stags down Franklin, 27-14.

Next: Friday vs. Canada Prep, 7 p.m.

9. Woodbridge (2-0) LR: 9

The Vikings blanked another opponent, beating Osbourn Park, 35-0.

Next: Friday vs. Battlefield, 7 p.m.

10. Stone Bridge (2-0) LR: 10

The Bulldogs made a resounding statement in favor of Loudoun County, blowing out Fairfax County’s Lake Braddock, 70-3.

Next: Friday at Madison, 7 p.m.

11. Flint Hill (1-0) LR: 11

Huskies quarterback Miles Thompson finished 7 of 11 for 130 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Paul VI.

Next: Saturday at Blue Ridge (Va.), 2:30 p.m.

12. Tuscarora (2-1) LR: 12

The Huskies fought through a delay to get a bounceback win over T.C. Williams, 30-7.

Next: Friday at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

13. Northwest (2-0) LR: 13

A.J. Woods’s 78-yard touchdown run got the Jaguars on the board Saturday, and they never looked back, beating Walter Johnson, 34-7.

Next: Friday at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

14. Friendship Collegiate (2-0) LR: 14

The Knights’ defense came up big in a 14-6 win over Wilson.

Next: Saturday vs. Woodson at RFK Stadium, 5 p.m.

15. Bullis (2-0) LR: 15

Running back Eric McKan upped his touchdown total to seven in a 42-6 win over Fork Union.

Next: Sept. 21 vs. Quince Orchard, 7 p.m.

16. Broad Run (2-1) LR: 16

The Spartans have allowed 14 points in three games.

Next: Friday at John Champe, 7 p.m.

17. Centreville (3-0) LR: 17

Carrington Nickens-Yzer and Deondre Edmonds had interceptions in the Wildcats’ 26-14 win at South County.

Next: Friday at Forest Park, 7 p.m.

18. C.H. Flowers (2-0) LR: 19

The Jaguars were plagued by penalties but still pulled out a 20-13 win at Bel Air.

Next: Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

19. Eleanor Roosevelt (1-0) LR: 20

The Raiders dominated Carver Vo-Tech, scoring 26 points in the third quarter en route to a 41-0 victory.

Next: Friday vs. C.H. Flowers, 7 p.m.

20. Landon (2-0) LR: NR

Junior Zayd DeLane had 14 carries for 117 yards in the Bears’ 40-3 win over St. Mary’s-Annapolis.

Next: Friday vs. Boys Latin, 4:30 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 18 Howard (1-1)

On the bubble: Paint Branch (2-0), North Point (2-0), Riverdale Baptist (3-0), Madison (3-0)