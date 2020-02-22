“My dad always told me I was going to be a state champ,” Miller said. “I did it all for him.”

The sophomore recorded a 17-2 technical fall in the final against Liam Murphy of Ocean Lakes on Saturday at Robinson Secondary School, making his father’s prediction become reality.

“This is where his happy place is,” Forest Park Coach Tommy Aloi said. “We’ve all done what we can to pick him up, but he’s the one who puts in the work every single day. There’s no other kid that deserves it like him.”

Forest Park senior Cade Eversley won the 220-pound title with a 4-3 overtime victory over Kellam’s Carter Hatchell. Its two individual champions helped Forest Park to a fourth-place team finish with 108 points.

Chesapeake’s Oscar Smith ran away with the title, racking up 194.5 points compared with 120 for runner-up Kellam of Virginia Beach. Third place went to Woodbridge (119). Sophomore Joshua Mancia won the Vikings’ lone title at 285 pounds.

“I’m a really self-conscious person,” Mancia said. “I always overthink everything and doubt myself.”

But just before his championship match, his sister smacked the back of his head and told him: “Stop thinking about it. Just do it.”

Mancia heeded her advice in a 9-5 victory against Chantilly’s Andres Sagastume.

Woodson senior Anthony Martin also admitted getting caught up in his thoughts heading into the meet. He fell in the quarterfinal round of last year’s state tournament, and the loss followed him throughout this season.

In the quarterfinal round, he ended up in a rematch with Kellam’s Cameron Fentress, who beat him, 8-1, in 2019. This time, Martin scored a 3-1 win, then went on to take the 132-pound title with a 15-8 decision against Oscar Smith’s Jaheid Lucas.

“I’ve been waiting for this since I was in first grade and my dad took me to a state tournament,” Martin said. “I’m so happy I got to this moment.”

In the 113-pound final, Centreville junior Mac Cafurello faced a familiar opponent: Chantilly’s AJ Crews. Cafurello and Crews have clashed 11 times; Cafurello had won 10 of the 11 meetings, but the one loss came earlier this season. Cafurello rebounded with wins against Crews in the district and regional tournaments but knew he was in for a battle.

“We both change our styles against each other, which we probably shouldn’t, but we know each other’s moves so well,” Cafurello said.

The rivals found themselves in a close match, but Cafurello pulled off a 3-2 victory.