When the buzzer sounded, Emily Maier threw her arms up in disbelief. She walked among her teammates, hugging everyone she saw in sort of a daze. Then the trophy ended up in her hands.

“To be honest, I was not expecting to win,” she said. “Atlee is a very good team, and yesterday we did not have a great practice. . . . But we played as a team and settled [the game] on offense.”

The sophomore midfielder’s five goals propelled Freedom-South Riding to a 9-8 upset of undefeated Atlee (15-1) in the Virginia Class 5 state championship game at Deep Run High on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles withstood five goals by Raiders freshman phenom Kate Miller and used a two-woman advantage with two minutes left to score the decisive goal.

After two similar hard checks left Eagles players on the ground for a few moments, Freedom senior captain Rachael Bean bounced off a defender, spun inside and suddenly found herself one-on-one with Atlee goalie Stella Harrison. Bean faked a shot right, finished left and gave her coach, Richard DeSomma, what he had wanted out of his two previous trips to the state finals but had never received.

“After 23 years of coaching, it’s about time,” he said with a laugh.

As the afternoon grew longer and Freedom (19-4) still found itself hanging around, the players knew they needed to keep up their long possessions. It meant better chances on offense and less time for Miller against their defense.

In scouting, DeSomma understood the Eagles would need to counter Miller as best they could, but he ultimately rejected face-guarding her in favor of sliding early and hard on her. They also decided to shorten their clears to avoid riskier passes and push them to the sides. They needed to protect the ball.

Even when the Eagles failed to do so or allowed the Raiders to wriggle free and create a good shot on net, Freedom goalie Araya McNeal was there. She finished with 10 saves.

“I’m really in shock,” McNeal said. “We actually won. [On defense], we were on our cutters. We watched [Miller] and were on her when she was on the restraining line and slowing it down and not attacking too fast.”

With about two minutes to go, Freedom came out of its last timeout with a clear plan. It was going to reduce passing as much as it could, and when Atlee pressured hard and forced the ball loose, the Freedom players were going to “jump” Miller and prevent her from scooping it up. And that’s exactly what happened.

The ball popped free, but Freedom bunched up the crowd and emerged with it. The time dribbled away, the sidelines emptied, and Freedom celebrated its surprise championship.

“We knew what to expect,” De­Somma said, “but the question was: Can we stop it? We tried to figure out how, and we did stop it.”