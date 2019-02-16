Heading into individual competition at the ­Virginia High School League’s Class 5 gymnastics state championships Saturday at Salem High School, Freedom-South Riding Coach Laura Wrighte said that one of her athletes clinching the title would be a bonus after her squad repeated as state champion Friday.

But she certainly wasn’t ­expecting a championship.

“I’m not looking for them to win yet,” Wrighte said of freshmen Kelly Fangyen and Liliana Gines.

Still, Gines’s final score of 37.6 was nearly enough to take the title a year after Wrighte’s daughter, Sydney, finished second. But boosted by her closing floor routine, Riverside’s Marisa Cisneros claimed the all-around crown at 38.95. Oscar Smith’s Angelica ­Labat was second (38.875), ­leaving Gines in third.

In her first state meet, Gines said she felt nerves settling in at the start of the team competition, but she got past them quickly, thanks to her teammates. “Just took deep breaths and pretended like it was another practice,” she said.

Gines is part of a bright future for the Eagles, who were led this season by eight freshmen and sophomore Riley Waldrop. For Fangyen and Gines, adjusting to high school gymnastics — compared with club competition — took many late-night hours in the gym. But those paid off: In Friday’s competition, Fangyen led the Eagles on bars (9.400), and Gines scored high on beam (9.775). Waldrop pulled through on vault (9.575) and floor (9.300).

And the potential for a third consecutive title next season wasn’t far from Wrighte’s mind.

“I would love to,” she said. “Hopefully these girls will all be able to come back.”

Freedom’s winning score in Class 5 was 148.275; Loudoun Valley was third at 139.750.

Robinson repeats in Class 6

For Robinson senior Katie Shiffer, a stress fracture in an ankle after a vault gone wrong at last year’s state meet wasn’t going to derail her chances of succeeding this time.

“This year has been such a roller coaster of a ride trying to come back and ease my body back into things,” she said.

Shiffer pulled through for the Rams on Friday in the Class 6 team meet, giving them three of their highest scores on vault (9.400), beam (9.575) and floor (9.400) as they claimed the title for the second time in as many years. Shiffer’s beam routine, the last event of the competition, sealed the championship.

“My grandma said, ‘You won,’ ” Shiffer said. “I kind of set that aside because I didn’t want to think that too soon.”

Robinson finished with 147.025 points. Battlefield was third (139.575), and Washington-Lee was fourth (138.950).

Coach Rachel Wasserman, who took over at Robinson three years ago, said she didn’t know whether she had a strong enough squad to repeat, given high turnover.

“We made it a goal to get here and wanted to look competitive,” she said. “They just took that momentum and sort of went with it from there.”