Old Mill entered last offseason with uncertainty after graduating key seniors, but Watts has led the Patriots to the Anne Arundel County regular season title. On Wednesday, she posted a team-high 24 points in No. 15 Old Mill’s 65-58 win in Millersville.

“Every game she seems like she’s getting better, if that’s possible,” Old Mill Coach Rick Smith said. “If you’re not double-teaming her down on the block, she’s pretty much going to score. She just has the mentality to go to the basket.”

Smith didn’t see that savvy when he watched Watts during an AAU scrimmage last summer in Owings Mills. He did notice potential, though, and foresaw her as an immediate varsity player.

Watts began playing basketball around when she was 8 years old, and within a year her mother, Nadia, could tell her daughter was a standout talent. During a recreational league game when Watts was about 12, she scored 21 of her team’s 22 points, leading it to back-to-back league titles.

“The first day of [varsity] practice she was nervous,” Nadia said. “I just kept telling her, ‘I know you have what it takes. Don’t even worry about it.’”

After a few weeks of practice, Watts’s teammates gave her the nickname “Baby Shaq,” in reference to former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. Like O’Neal, the 6-foot-1 Watts commanded the block and wore a large shoe size (men’s 12).

Watts made a name for herself around the county Jan. 31 when she posted 26 points, 27 rebounds and seven steals in a win over Meade.

“I felt amazing,” Watts said. “I was very surprised.”

Watts’s emergence has been crucial because Old Mill (19-1, 16-0 Anne Arundel) graduated star forward Sydney Faulcon from last year’s squad that fell to C.H. Flowers in the Maryland 4A championship game. Wednesday’s matchup was a tuneup for Saturday, when Old Mill and South River (17-5, 13-3) will meet again for the county championship.