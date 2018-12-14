Gaithersburg Coach Jeff Holda says he has the best backcourt in Montgomery County. (David J. Kim/Washington Post)

When asked before the season about sophomore guards Jao Ituka and Jordan Hawkins, Gaithersburg Coach Jeff Holda said without hesitation they form the best backcourt duo in Montgomery County.

On Friday, in one of the most anticipated games in the county this season — a rematch of last year’s 4A West regional final — Ituka and Hawkins backed up their coach’s talk.

Scoring 43 of the Trojans’ 71 points, the tandem led No. 9 Gaithersburg to a 71-64 victory at Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

“We’re the best backcourt in Montgomery County, Maryland. Simple,” Ituka said. “We make sure that we do everything it takes for our team to win.”

The game was intense from the onset, and referees stopped play multiple times to quell tension between players. It was clear these teams were still thinking about last year’s 65-61 win by Gaithersburg during the playoffs.

The gabbing continued after the game, as Ituka called out B-CC four-star recruit Elijah Wood, who did not play because of an injury.

“Come on, now. Don’t talk smack to the regional champions if you’re not going to play,” said Ituka, who scored a game-high 27 points.

Though Hawkins got in early foul trouble, Tommy Czarnopys stepped in nicely from the bench to drain two of his four three-pointers in the first quarter. Ituka and Hawkins combined to score 21 points in the first half, and the Trojans (4-0) led by as many as 14 before the break.

“[Czarnopys] really picked up the slack,” Holda said. “Even when Jao got in trouble in the fourth, we brought guys from the bench and they made plays.”

Last year in the regional final, Gaithersburg outscored the Barons 23-11 in the fourth quarter to come back and advance to the state final four. They didn’t need a comeback Friday, as they never lost the lead after going up 4-2.

The Barons (1-2) got a spark in the fourth quarter after Ituka was called for a technical foul for hanging on to the rim too long after a breakaway dunk. B-CC went on an 8-3 run and eventually got the deficit within five, but the Trojans calmly sank their free throws late in the game to avoid a collapse.

Ituka and Hawkins have combined for more than 51 points per game this season, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the Trojans’ production.

Meanwhile, B-CC is off to a shaky start after getting upset by Churchill in its season opener and eking out an overtime win Tuesday against Poolesville.

“We’ll probably see them down the road,” Hawkins said. “And we’re going to do the same thing to them again.”