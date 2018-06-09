With the Virginia Class 2 boys soccer championship knotted at 0-0 at halftime between George Mason and Giles on Saturday afternoon, Mason assistant coach Nathan Greiner stepped in front of the team to deliver a fiery speech to ready the team for the second half.

The speech, according to Mason Coach Frank Spinello, “straightened the team out” and the coaches saw immediate changes in the team’s effort and mind-set on the field. Within five minutes of the half, the team scored its first goal of the afternoon, which served as the breakthrough it needed en route to a 3-0 victory over Giles. It was Mason’s fifth state boys soccer title in six years.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Mason Coach Frank Spinello said. “It has been a very emotional week, three tough matches. We had to battle through some adversity.”

Mason finished the season with a record of 22-1-1.

Spinello said that in Saturday’s game, Giles was giving Mason some trouble in the midfield, and, after coming off an emotional 2-0 victory over Lee High School in Friday’s semifinal, it took his players a while to get into a good rhythm. They soon settled into the approach they had taken most of the season — trying to play with minimal pressure and taking things “one game at a time.”

This thought has rung true throughout the entire playoff run for Mason goalkeeper Ethan Morse, who has had key saves in each of the three playoff games that culminated with the state title win.

“He turned the tide in a couple of the games, just having great saves,” Spinello said. “Today he made a penalty kick save in the first half and that turned the tide in the match and in the guys.”



The George Mason girls also emerged from Saturday’s title game victorious, winning 1-0 against Appomattox County. It was the Mason girls’ 11th straight Virginia Class 2 soccer title. Mason scored on a penalty kick from Victoria Rund in the 58th minute to break the scoreless defensive-minded game.

“Yes, there is pressure and expectations and all that, but the way I look at that, I want to achieve all around,” Mason Coach George Bitadze said, “and as we move forward we continue to play good soccer and prepare players for that experience.”

Appomattox County goalie Savannah Totty came up with five saves in the first half — including a handful very close to the net. By halftime, Mason recorded six shots on goal, while the Raiders had none. It appeared Appomattox had a chance to even the score in the 69th minute, but Samantha Paulette's free kick was stopped by Mason goalie Laura Whitaker.

“I was confident we could accomplish it,” Bitadze said. “I wanted to tell them that you know what, no matter what happens we can get things done the way we want.”