This conference championship was special, Georgetown Prep Coach Bob Barry said. “Full circle,” he called it.

The Little Hoyas had five golfers in contention at the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament at Worthington Manor on Tuesday, and senior Keegan Shreves won the title after a sudden-death playoff. Thirty years ago, Barry watched another Georgetown Prep senior win the IAC title. It was Tripp Shreves, Keegan’s father.

“I always thought about that,” Barry said, “and I never wanted to mention it because, to me, that’s the kiss of death.”

The younger Shreves shot a 74 and then made a birdie on the only playoff hole to secure the victory. Led by Shreves, Georgetown Prep won the team championship with a score of 380.

Shreves had made birdie on No. 18 to force the extra hole with St. Albans junior Angus Ricks. There was only one hangup: Neither player knew there would be a playoff.

Ricks, who went out with the second threesome and finished his round more than an hour before Shreves, strolled into the clubhouse and ordered chicken tenders, fries and a Pepsi. He sat down, ate and then grabbed a cart to watch his teammates finish up. Only after Shreves finished did he find out he would have to play more golf.

Shreves had the same thought. He had heard a 73 would win, so after he missed his eagle putt to win outright and tapped in for birdie, he figured he’d get on the bus and go home.

“When I came in, I heard people say, ‘Oh, there’s a playoff,’” Shreves said. “I was like, ‘I doubt that.’”

But both players returned to the first hole to settle the tie. Shreves hit a short birdie putt, while Ricks’s 10-footer lipped out.

Ricks stayed close to the first group all afternoon — so close that on the 340-yard, par-4 14th hole, Landon’s Johnny Muller was studying a short putt when a blistering tee shot flew across the green. “Angus,” Muller said with a grin.

“I hit the driver, and then I saw the hands go up,” Ricks said. “I was [thinking], ‘Whoops, didn’t mean to do that.’”

He used that length to pace the field for most of the day. In the end, though, Shreves caught him, and Georgetown Prep’s depth had proved to be too much.

“I’m pleased for Keegan,” Barry said with a smile. “I know he’s wanted this.”