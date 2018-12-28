Since Milton Kimbrough began coaching Jessica Tomasetti in AAU ball six years ago, the Good Counsel girls’ basketball coach has regularly reminded the guard she could develop into a star.

“My thing to her was: ‘We’re waiting on you. When you start responding, they will follow,’ ” Kimbrough said.

The wait appears to be over. Tomasetti scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Falcons past No. 17 Oxon Hill, 54-38, at the National Title IX Holiday Invitational Conference Classic at the D.C. Armory.

After they started the season 0-6, Tomasetti has led the Falcons to three straight wins.

“[Kimbrough] is always telling me to shoot the ball,” Tomasetti said, “so if I listen to him, I know I’m going to score.”

After five years as an assistant, Kimbrough took over Good Counsel’s program from Tom Splaine, who retired in March. Injuries and transfers forced Kimbrough to shuffle his roster, creating opportunities for younger players.

The start, however, was rough. The early schedule was packed with tough competition. Tomasetti struggled to find consistency, and the Falcons’ fitness was an issue late in games. Kimbrough added more conditioning and physicality to practices to prepare his players for his man-to-man full-court defense.

For Tomasetti, the light seemed to come on Dec. 14, when she scored 29 points in a win over O’Connell.

“Having the confidence in her,” Kimbrough said, “now she’s saying, ‘Oh, it’s my show. They got to follow me.’ ”

Good Counsel led Oxon Hill (3-2) by three points after the third quarter Friday. Tomasetti then scored 10 of her team’s 18 fourth-quarter points.

The Falcons only have four seniors on their roster, so Tomasetti hopes they’ll be one of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s top teams next year. Tomasetti grew up in Gaithersburg but followed Kimbrough to the Olney private school.

“That’s a kid who will run out of the house, run five miles and come back like it’s nothing,” Kimbrough said, “and then go to her front yard and shoot 400 jump shots.”

As the 5-foot-5 guard gathered her gear by the court postgame, ready to return home to prepare for the Falcons’ tournament finale against C.H. Flowers on Saturday afternoon, a spectator approached and looked toward Kimbrough.

“Got to put the FBI on her,” he cracked — joking about the only way to stop Tomasetti.

“She’s a good one,” Kimbrough responded. “Ain’t she?”