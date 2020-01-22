“Every time we step on the court, we know we are getting that team’s best shot,” National Christian Coach Henry Anglin said.

“If it’s a team ranked higher, they have a reputation to uphold, and if it’s an area team, playing us is like their Super Bowl. Regardless, we have to come in confident and ready to play.”

Anglin’s team was focused on defense after yielding 76 points in a 17-point loss last week to No. 2 Riverdale Baptist.

The Eagles’ recipe for success has been clear: hold opponents under 50 points and win. Entering Wednesday, the Eagles (16-6) were 14-1 when they allowed 50 points or fewer and 1-5 when they didn’t.

NCA responded by holding Wise to just nine first-half points.

“We felt like the Riverdale Baptist game should’ve been a lot closer,” senior Kaiya Creek said. “So as a team we wanted to go out and stop the ball and play good help defense.”

Wise (8-2) viewed the game as a litmus test. After being outscored 19-3 in the first quarter, the Pumas held National Christian to just three second-quarter points. The Pumas, however, outside senior Mesa Floyd (team-high 15 points), struggled to find open shots.

“We allowed the name of our opponent to intimidate us, and that’s what really killed us early on,” Wise Coach Peter Snipes said. “Once we switched from zone to man-to man we had some success, but offensively all of the turnovers kept us from having a chance.”

The Eagles made a concerted effort to push the ball to midcourt following Wise turnovers.

Once there, the Eagles took what they wanted, whether it meant driving to the basket or an open jumper.