In her final regular season game Friday night, South County senior forward Nelliah Wilson took control — scoring 19 points, coaching teammates from the court and receiving enthusiastic support from fans in Lorton nearly every time she touched the ball.

Wilson led the way and junior guard Maya Taylor added 12 points as the Stallions took advantage of turnovers by Robinson to secure a 53-45 win.

“They want to [win] for other people. They want to do it for their teammates. They’ve bought into the team concept,” Coach Aseem Rastogi said of Wilson and Taylor. “They’ve both jumped in with two feet and bought into the fact that if we [compete] together, we’re going to go further.”

Despite a slow start, the Stallions overpowered the Rams with strong defense and pressure on the ball.

This night was about Wilson, though.

The senior hadn’t played the past two seasons after suffering a knee injury and going through rehab, but she has been a huge factor as a senior, averaging 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds. She will play at Division II Anderson University in South Carolina next year.

“She’s improved a lot. Not to expose her, but freshman year, she could not make a layup, and now she’s making layup after layup,” Taylor said, laughing. “It’s also how she talks; without her, it’d be so dry on the court. She keeps us going, and it’s not just skill. She’s got everything.”

South County improved to 15-6, 5-6 in Patriot District play under Rastogi, a first-year coach.

“[The season] was fantastic. It’s a lot better than coaching against these guys,” said Rastogi, formerly the coach at Woodson. “It’s nice to have them on my team for once. They’re a great group of kids. They get after it every day at practice. They compete for each other.”

Rastogi brings a light atmosphere to the Stallions, consistently cracking jokes from the bench and often erupting in spirited celebration. He also tries to get players to step outside their comfort zones, such as letting Taylor lead a timeout.

Heading into the postseason, Rastogi thinks the Stallions are in a good place.

“We went through a little bit of a slump in conference season, and we needed that because it showed us if we can play the right way, we’ll be successful,” he said. “It all comes back to the details, competing with each other and for each other, not against each other.”

Robinson dropped to 13-9, 3-7.