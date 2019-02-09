St. John's beat McNamara for the second time this year, this time on the Cadets' home court in Northwest Washington. (Michael Errigo/Washington Post)

Azzi Fudd emerged from the chaos of defensive pressure and burst into the frontcourt alone.

With her team leading No. 2 Bishop McNamara by four with under a minute left, a layup from Fudd would seal the outcome and hand No. 1 St. John’s another victory over the Mustangs.

McNamara had pressured the Cadets all game, hungry for an upset. But now, in the game’s final moments, the best player on the floor had no one near her as she streaked past a raucous, white-clad student section and laid the ball in.

St. John’s would go on to win 64-58, holding off McNamara in another tight meeting of the area’s two best teams.

“I had confidence that we were going to keep our lead but that layup was like ‘Yes, it’s over. We got this,’ ” Fudd said.



The two teams first met three weeks ago with roles reversed. McNamara (23-2, 12-2 WCAC) led the local and national polls, and St. John’s (25-1, 14-0 WCAC) was the team that had to enter a hostile gym and swipe an upset win. It did just that, earning a 67-65 victory in overtime in Forestville. In Saturday’s rematch in Northwest Washington, the Cadets got a capacity crowd of their own and fed off the energy late to complete a season sweep.

[Girls’ basketball Top 20: Rematch looms large for St. John’s and McNamara]

With the game was tied at 55 and just under two minutes remaining, they held onto the ball against the Mustangs’ tenacious full-court pressure long enough to draw fouls and sink free throws. Fudd’s layup was the exclamation point on a methodical and poised finish.

“Our girls’ poise down the stretch has been the difference for us all year,” St. John’s Coach Jonathan Scribner said.

Fudd led the Cadets with 28, scoring all of her team’s points in the second quarter and holding McDonald’s All-American Jakia Brown-Turner to just 11 points. Her team also got a lift from junior forward Kelis Corley, who scored eight points off the bench in the first quarter, and senior guard Alex Cowan, who earned some tough points late and finished with 10.

Bishop McNamara senior guard Aliyah Matharu, who scored 29 in the last meeting, continued to give St. John’s problems Saturday and led the Mustangs with 18 points.

Area fans seeking more of the drama that played out last month were not disappointed. Doors for the 2 p.m. game opened at noon, and the wooden bleachers at St. John’s filled up well over an hour before tip. Both teams set a fast tone in the first quarter, trading buckets to a chorus of delight from the audience.

“It’s exciting, it gets everything going,” Cowan said of the atmosphere. “It gets your energy pumped up. It’s a fun rivalry for the DMV.”