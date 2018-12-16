Azzi Fudd, shown in 2017, and St. John’s keep rolling. (Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr. for The Washington Post)

The She Got Game Classic in D.C. this past weekend allowed top out-of-state teams to challenge some of this area’s best squads.

Some units proved themselves as the area’s best. Riverdale Baptist and Edison took down top teams from North Carolina and Delaware, respectively. McNamara, Woodbridge and T.C. Williams were among the other teams that thrived at the marquee showcase.

Some strong contenders showed they have work to do, though, such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Loudoun Valley and Gwynn Park.

Elsewhere, Poolesville lost its first game since the 2016-17 season, and Georgetown Visitation fell to Madison. Howard, Dunbar, Northwest and Oakland Mills continued their impressive starts to their seasons and joined the Top 20.

1. St. John’s (8-0) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets have become even more dominant on offense, averaging 80.7 points over their past three games.

2. McNamara (5-0) LR: 2

Four Mustangs scored in double-figures during their 77-63 win over New Hope.

3. Riverdale Baptist (7-0) LR: 4

Guard Kaylah Ivey led the Crusaders past Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), regarded as one of the nation’s top teams.

4. Woodbridge (6-0) LR: 6

The Vikings took down teams from Florida and New Jersey in the She Got Game Classic.

5. Edison (6-1) LR: 7

Coach Dianne Lewis’s squad claimed a 65-57 victory over Conrad, one of Delaware’s top squads.

6. National Christian (6-2) LR: 10

In the She Got Game Classic, the Eagles took care of teams from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

7. New Hope (11-2) LR: 15

The Tigers beat T.C. Williams but couldn’t stick around with McNamara in their biggest test this season.

8. Freedom-South Riding (6-0) LR: 8

Guard Morgann Harden scored 22 points in the Eagles’ 64-45 win over Riverbend.

9. Paul VI (6-2) LR: 11

Even with Maryland commit Ashley Owusu injured, the Panthers proved they’re a WCAC threat by beating teams from Philadelphia and New Jersey.

10. Georgetown Visitation (5-1) LR: 3

Rebounding from an upset to Madison, the Cubs beat Potomac School and Gulf Coast (Fla.).

11. Bishop Ireton (4-1) LR: 19

Coach Kesha Walton’s group beat the Institute of Notre Dame but fell to Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), one of the nation’s best teams.

12. T.C. Williams (5-1) LR: 14

After losing to New Hope, the Titans beat teams from North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

13. Eleanor Roosevelt (1-1) LR: 5

The Raiders opened their season by dominating DuVal before falling to Newark Tech (N.J.).

14. Rock Creek Christian (3-2) LR: 12

Coach Malik Waleed’s squad permitted just 14 points in a blowout victory over Peddie (N.J.).

15. North Point (1-0) LR: 17

Coach Michael Serpone’s group opened its season with a 43-29 win over Calvert.

16. Howard (4-0) LR: not ranked

The Lions scored 25 first-quarter points in their 65-42 win over Mount Hebron.

17. Dunbar (6-0) LR: NR

Guard Cameron Wilkes leads the Crimson Tide with 18.3 points per game.

18. Northwest (3-0) LR: NR

In a battle of undefeated Montgomery County teams, the Jaguars beat Seneca Valley, 53-47.

19. Oakland Mills (4-0) LR: NR

A year after reaching the Maryland 2A semifinals, the Scorpions have beaten opponents by an average of 33 points.

20. Oxon Hill (1-1) LR: 16

The Clippers rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to top Boca Raton (Fla.), 50-46.

Dropped out: No. 9 Poolesville (3-1), No. 13 Long Reach (1-2), No. 18 Loudoun Valley (3-1), No. 20 Gwynn Park (1-2)

On the bubble: Maret (6-0), Chesapeake (4-0), Centennial (3-0), Osbourn Park (5-1)