Carly Rivera and St. John’s are the unquestioned No. 1 after adding the DCSAA championship to their trophy case Sunday. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Woodbridge and Edison will play for Virginia state championships Wednesday at Virginia Commonwealth ­University’s Siegel Center in Richmond.

Making their first championship game appearance, the Vikings will face defending champion Cosby. Edison will rematch Princess Anne after its loss last year.

On Sunday, St. John’s continued to prove its dominance in the area by winning the D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA title. The Cadets defeated Georgetown Visitation in the championship game for the second consecutive year. Eastern won the DCSAA Class A crown.

Elsewhere, Paul VI claimed its 13th consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title.

1. St. John’s (35-1) Last ranked: 1

For the second consecutive year, the Cadets claimed DCSAA and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles.

2. New Hope (37-3) LR: 3

With a 56-43 win over McNamara, the Tigers won the Bishop Walsh Girls Invitational championship.

3. McNamara (31-4) LR: 2

The Mustangs have dropped two of their past four games.

4. Edison (26-1) LR: 4

For the second consecutive year, Coach Dianne Lewis’ squad will face Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 championship.

5. Woodbridge (28-1) LR: 6

With a 61-50 win over T.C. Williams, the Vikings qualified for their first state championship appearance.

6. Riverdale Baptist (32-7) LR: 5

At the Bishop Walsh Girls Invitational tournament, the Crusaders dropped two of their three games.

7. Georgetown Visitation (28-4) LR: 7

For the second straight season, the Cubs lost to St. John’s in the DCSAA championship.

8. National Christian (25-8) LR: 8

Forward Anissa Rivera recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 56-20 win over Legacy Charter (S.C.).

9. Paul VI (28-8) LR: 10

For the 13th consecutive year, the Panthers won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title.

10. Churchill (21-1) LR: 11

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs open the Maryland 4A playoffs against Walter Johnson.

11. Freedom-South Riding (28-2) LR: 9

Both of the Eagles’ losses came against Edison.

12. Bishop Ireton (22-11) LR: 13

In the VISAA Division I semifinals, the Cardinals fell to St. Anne’s-Belfield.

13. C.H. Flowers (20-2) LR: 19

In his first season, Coach Roderick Hairston claimed the Prince George’s County title.

14. North Point (20-3) LR: 14

Guard Latavia Jackson notched 22 points and 11 rebounds in the Eagles’ 63-32 win against Great Mills.

15. Gwynn Park (19-4) LR: 12

In the county championship, C.H. Flowers snapped the Yellowjackets’ 16-game win streak.

16. Maret (23-6) LR: 15

The Frogs’ turnaround season ended with a 76-45 loss to St. John’s in the DCSAA Class AA tournament.

17. Old Mill (19-4) LR: 16

The Patriots begin the Maryland 4A playoffs against Arundel/North County on Tuesday.

18. South River (19-3) LR: 18

To open the Maryland 4A playoffs, the Seahawks will play Annapolis on Tuesday.

19. Oxon Hill (17-4) LR: 17

The Clippers face Potomac (Md.) in the Maryland 3A playoffs on Tuesday.

20. T.C. Williams (19-5) LR: Not ranked

For the second straight year, the Titans’ season ended in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.

Dropped out: No. 20 Madison (24-6)

On the bubble: Howard, Sherwood, Dunbar, Rock Creek Christian.