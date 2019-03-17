St. John’s Coach Jonathan Scribner has the Cadets on top again. (Will Newton/For The Washington Post)

C.H. Flowers and River Hill capped the final day of local high school basketball with Maryland championships Saturday.

With a 57-42 win over Old Mill, C.H. Flowers secured its first Maryland 4A title in Coach Rod Hairston’s first year. About two hours earlier, River Hill beat Middletown, 44-39, in the Maryland 2A championship.

For the second consecutive year, St. John’s sits atop our final rankings. The Cadets’ only loss came against Miami Country Day (Fla.) in December, while McNamara was the only local team to challenge the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion.

One of the season’s biggest stories was second-year program New Hope becoming one of the country’s best. St. John’s and New Hope will participate in the Geico High School Nationals next month in New York.

1. St. John’s (35-1) Last ranked: 1

Guard Azzi Fudd is the first sophomore to be named Gatorade girls’ basketball national player of the year.

[St. John’s standout Azzi Fudd wins Gatorade national player of the year award]

2. New Hope (37-3) LR: 2

Next month the Tigers will join St. John’s at the Geico High School Nationals.

3. McNamara (31-4) LR: 3

McDonald’s all-American Jakia Brown-Turner will participate in the Jordan Brand Classic next month in Las Vegas.

4. Woodbridge (29-1) LR: 4

The Vikings will graduate two seniors from their Virginia Class 6 championship squad.

5. Edison (27-2) LR: 5

Virginia signee Carole Miller paced the Eagles with 20 points and nine rebounds per game.

6. Riverdale Baptist (32-7) LR: 6

Guard Kaylah Ivey, the Crusaders’ leading scorer, is expected to return next season.

7. Georgetown Visitation (28-4) LR: 7

For the second consecutive year, the Cubs fell in the D.C. State Athletic Association championship.

8. Paul VI (28-8) LR: 9

McDonald’s all-American Ashley Owusu averaged 21 points and eight rebounds this season.

9. C.H. Flowers (25-2) LR: 11

With a 57-42 win over Old Mill, the Jaguars claimed their first Maryland 4A title.

[C.H. Flowers’ relentless effort pushes it to 4A championship over Old Mill]

10. National Christian (25-8) LR: 8

Coach Henry Anglin’s squad will graduate three of its top players.

11. Freedom-South Riding (28-2) LR: 10

For the second consecutive year, the Eagles fell to Edison in the Virginia Class 5 semifinals.

12. Bishop Ireton (22-11) LR: 12

Boston College signee Akunna Konkwo made first team all-WCAC.

13. Old Mill (22-5) LR: 13

In the Maryland 4A championship, the Patriots fell to C.H. Flowers, 57-42.

14. Churchill (22-2) LR: 14

The Bulldogs’ losses both came by one point.

15. River Hill (20-7) LR: 19

With a 44-39 win over Middletown, the Hawks won the Maryland 2A crown.

[River Hill streaks to second state championship]

16. Long Reach (18-5) LR: 15

In the Maryland 3A semifinals, the Lightning fell to Frederick, 63-44.

17. Gwynn Park (20-5) LR: 16

The Yellowjackets dropped two of their final three games.

18. Maret (23-6) LR: 17

With four freshmen starters, the Frogs won the Independent School League Class A title.

19. T.C. Williams (19-6) LR: 18

First-year coach Lisa Willis’ squad lost in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.

20. South River (21-4) LR: Not ranked

In the Maryland 4A East regional championship, the Seahawks suffered an overtime defeat against Old Mill.

Dropped out: No. 20 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (18-9)