For the first time since last February, St. John’s went down. The Cadets recorded a season-low in points during their 44-41 loss to Miami Country Day (Fla.) Thursday in the Nike Tournament of Champions.

McNamara,meanwhile, continued its undefeated start in the CresCom Bank Invitational at Myrtle Beach, S.C., and takes over this poll’s top spot.

McNamara and St. John’s will be the top contenders for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, while Paul VI and Bishop Ireton likely will also compete.

The Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona also posed challenges for other top teams in the area. Riverdale Baptist fell to Windward (Calif.), one of the nation’s best teams, by 18 points. New Hope lost to Miami Country Day in overtime.

Other local teams played light schedules leading up to the Title IX Classic, which will be Dec. 27-29 at the D.C. Armory.

Many Maryland public schools have yet to separate themselves in their respective counties. As of now, Eleanor Roosevelt (Prince George’s), Oakland Mills (Howard), South River (Anne Arundel) and Churchill (Montgomery) appear to be among the top crop.

1. McNamara (9-0) Last ranked: 2

The Mustangs dominated teams from four states in the CresCom Bank Invitational at Myrtle Beach.

2. St. John’s (11-1) LR: 1

For their first loss since Feb. 2, the Cadets fell to Miami Country Day (Fla.) in the Nike Tournament of Champions.

3. Edison (6-1) LR: 5

The Eagles put up 82 points in their victory over Falls Church.

4. Riverdale Baptist (9-2) LR: 3

In the Nike Tournament of Champions, the Crusaders went 2-2 against some of the nation’s top teams.

5. National Christian (7-2) LR: 6

Guard Promise Cunningham scored 22 points in the Eagles’ 65-46 win over Pallotti.

6. New Hope (14-3) LR: 7

A one-point overtime loss to Miami Country Day (Fla.) was the Tigers’ only blemish during the Nike Tournament of Champions.

7. Freedom-South Riding (9-0) LR: 8

With three consecutive victories, the Eagles won the Bobcat Classic in North Carolina.

8. Woodbridge (9-1) LR: 4

Against Chartiers Valley (Pa.), the Vikings suffered their first loss during the KSA Beach Bash tournament.

9. Paul VI (8-2) LR: 9

Since dropping two straight games, the Panthers have rallied for six consecutive wins.

10. Georgetown Visitation (6-1) LR: 10

Ellie Mitchell and Taylor Webster scored in double-figures during the Cubs’ 56-19 win over Anacostia.

11. Bishop Ireton (7-2) LR: 11

Coach Kesha Walton’s squad went 2-0 at the Puerto Rico Classic.

12. T.C. Williams (5-1) LR: 12

The Titans are off until the Title IX Classic in D.C.

13. Eleanor Roosevelt (3-1) LR: 13

In wins over Northwestern and Parkdale, the Raiders only permitted a combined 36 points.

14. Rock Creek Christian (6-2) LR: 14

In the Girls Always Live Holiday Classic in Greesnboro, N.C., the Eagles defeated teams from North Carolina, Virginia and Canada.

15. Oakland Mills (6-0) LR: 19

The Scorpions’ 49-40 win against River Hill was their closest margin of victory this season.

16. Pallotti (8-1) LR: not ranked

The Panthers’ only loss came against National Christian on Friday.

17. Oxon Hill (2-1) LR: 20

Guard Aniya Wilson notched 30 points and six steals in the Clippers’ 69-45 win over Largo.

18. Maret (7-0) LR: NR

The Frogs’ only close win came in their 61-57 victory over Sidwell Friends.

19. South River (5-0) LR: NR

To top Reservoir, 49-43, the Seahawks rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit.

20. Churchill (5-0) LR: NR

Guard Brittini Martin combined for 39 points in wins over Magruder and Northwood.

Dropped out: No. 15 North Point (3-1), No. 16 Howard (5-1), No.

17 Dunbar (6-1), No. 18 Northwest (3-1)

On the bubble: West Springfield (7-0), Suitland (5-0), C.H. Flowers (4-0), Carroll (5-2)