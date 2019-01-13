Chased by the Jefferson defense, Edison's Carole Miller pushes the ball up court in the first half Friday in Alexandria. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Many leagues around the area displayed parity when teams dove into the bulk of their conference schedules last week.

Howard beat Oakland Mills in a battle of top Howard County teams, but the Lions fell to River Hill two days later. In Montgomery County, Churchill defeated Paint Branch two days before losing to Whitman on a game-winning three-pointer.

While Edison, Freedom-South Riding and Woodbridge have separated themselves as Northern Virginia’s top teams, several other squads, such as T.C. Williams, West Springfield and South County, are jostling for positioning.

In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, meanwhile, McNamara and St. John’s have proven themselves as the top contenders. Those squads, which are also ranked in multiple national polls, have another week before playing on Jan. 22.

McNamara (17-0) Last ranked: 1

The Mustangs allowed just three points during the third quarter of their 68-37 win over Elizabeth Seton.

2. St. John’s (17-1) LR: 2

The Cadets have routed WCAC contenders so far, including a 78-41 win over O’Connell.

3. New Hope (21-3) LR: 3

In the Public vs. Private challenge at McDonogh, the Tigers beat Poly, 57-41.

4. Edison (11-1) LR: 4

Virginia commit Carole Miller scored 20 points in the Eagles’ 77-53 win over Jefferson.

[Edison’s offense keeps humming in easy win over Jefferson]

5. Riverdale Baptist (17-3) LR: 5

The Crusaders had little trouble with TPLS Christian (Va.) and Caravel (Del.).

6.Freedom-South Riding (13-0) LR: 6

Coach Teddy Whitney’s squad allowed a combined 36 points in wins against Stone Bridge and Broad Run.

7. National Christian (11-4) LR: 7

Guard Tyinhia Skinner scored 29 points in the Eagles’ 56-30 victory over Capitol Christian.

8. Woodbridge (12-1) LR: 8

The Vikings put up a season-high 86 points in their win over Freedom-Woodbridge.

9. Georgetown Visitation (12-2) LR: 9

Forward Ellie Mitchell scored 22 points in the Cubs’ 61-39 win against Episcopal.

10. Paul VI (11-4) LR: 10

The Panthers seem to be hitting their stride, scoring a season-high 78 points in a win over Holy Cross.

11. Rock Creek Christian (7-3) LR: 11

Both of the Eagles’ games last week were postponed.

12. Bishop Ireton (12-4) LR: 12

Boston College signee Akunna Konkwo posted 24 points in the Cardinals’ 48-46 win over Carroll.

13. Old Mill (10-1) LR: Not ranked

The Patriots have scored 72 or more points in each of their past three games.

14. Whitman (9-1) LR: NR

Guard Elyse Lowet sunk a game-winning three-pointer to lift the Vikings to a 40-39 victory over Churchill.

15. Gwynn Park (9-3) LR: 20

Guard Jacqueline Dianis scored 24 points in the Yellowjackets’ 70-24 win against Surrattsville.

16. Pallotti (10-5) LR: 16

After falling to St. Frances and McDonogh, two Baltimore powers, the Panthers routed Spalding, 69-42.

17. South River (10-1) LR: NR

Coach Mike Zivic’s group defeated Southern and Maryvale Prep by a combined 66 points.

18. O’Connell (9-5) LR: 17

The Knights lost to St. John’s and Bishop Ireton, two of the WCAC’s top teams.

19. Churchill (9-1) LR: 14

Coach Kate Blanken’s squad beat Paint Branch before falling to Whitman by one point.

[Churchill girls get a test — and pass with flying colors with win at Paint Branch]

20. Oakland Mills (10-1) LR: 13

In falling to Howard, 54-39, the Scorpions suffered their first loss.

Dropped out: No. 15 T.C. Williams (7-4), No. 18 South County (17-2), No. 19 Paint Branch (7-3)

On the bubble: West Springfield (12-2), Oxon Hill (7-2), Howard (9-2), Sherwood (10-1)