Edison, pictured against Jefferson in January, has been cruising. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

The Virginia district playoffs went as expected for many of Northern Virginia’s top teams. Edison, Freedom-South Riding and Woodbridge coasted to titles.

This week, those teams will begin tougher matchups in the state postseason. While Woodbridge is the favorite in Virginia Class 6, Edison and Freedom-South Riding could meet later in the Class 5 playoffs.

On Sunday, Dunbar claimed the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title four years after winning just one regular season game. The Public Charter School Athletic Association’s postseason will occur this week before D.C.’s top teams meet in the D.C. State Athletic Association tournament.

Many leagues will complete their regular seasons this week before diving into the postseason.

1. St. John’s (28-1) Last ranked: 1

Guard Azzi Fudd scored 24 points in the Cadets’ 65-48 win over O’Connell.

2. McNamara (27-2) LR: 2

Coach Frank Oliver’s squad beat St. Mary’s Ryken, Elizabeth Seton and O’Connell by an average of 27 points.

3. New Hope (28-3) LR: 3

Duke signee Jennifer Ezeh notched 16 points and seven rebounds in the Tigers’ 69-49 win over Rock Creek Christian.

4. Edison (21-1) LR: 4

The Eagles had little trouble in the National District tournament, beating Jefferson, 65-34, in the championship.

5. Riverdale Baptist (28-4) LR: 5

Guard Kaylah Ivey scored 25 points in the Crusaders’ 69-47 win over St. Joseph Central (W.Va.).

6. Freedom-South Riding (25-0) LR: 6

With a 49-35 win over Tuscarora, the Eagles won their fourth consecutive Potomac District title.

[Jaelyn Batts helps keep Freedom-South Riding perfect with fourth straight Potomac District title]

7. Woodbridge (23-1) LR: 7

The Vikings beat Colgan, 56-34, to claim the Cardinal District championship.

8. Paul VI (24-7) LR: 8

Maryland signee Ashley Owusu scored 22 points in the Panthers’ 57-22 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

9. National Christian (21-8) LR: 9

With a 58-54 win over St. Joseph Central (W.Va.), the Eagles secured another victory against one of the nation’s top teams.

10. Georgetown Visitation (21-3) LR: 10

Princeton commit Ellie Mitchell recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds in the Cubs’ 60-26 win against Holy Child.

11. Churchill (20-1) LR: 11

In the Bulldogs’ wins over Blake and Gaithersburg, forward Parker Hill combined for 34 points and 23 rebounds

12. Bishop Ireton (20-9) LR: 12

After falling to some of the WCAC’s top teams, the Cardinals beat O’Connell and Carroll.

13. Gwynn Park (16-3) LR: 14

Binghamton signee Denai Bowman notched 22 points and 10 rebounds in the Yellowjackets’ rout of Fairmont Heights.

14. Sidwell Friends (21-4) LR: 16

Guard Kiki Rice recorded 23 points and nine assists in the Quakers’ 73-36 win against Episcopal.

15. North Point (19-3) LR: 17

Guard Latavia Jackson notched 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Eagles’ blowout win against St. Charles.

16. South River (18-2) LR: 18

The Seahawks traveled to rival Southern and won, 59-46.

17. Rock Creek Christian (12-6) LR: 13

After beating TPLS Christian, the Eagles fell to New Hope.

18. Oxon Hill (15-4) LR: 20

Northeastern commit Mossi Staples scored her 1,000th career point in the Clippers’ rout of Crossland.

19. Maret (20-4) LR: Not ranked

The Frogs claimed their first Independent School League Class A regular season title in nine years.

20. C.H. Flowers (15-2) LR: NR

The Jaguars’ only Prince George’s County loss came against Wise on Jan. 8.

Dropped out: No. 15 Whitman (18-3), No. 19 Old Mill (17-5)

On the bubble: Madison, Long Reach, Dunbar, T.C. Williams.