While snow postponed a handful of games last week, two of the area’s top teams, Riverdale Baptist and National Christian, met Thursday night in Upper Marlboro. After a sloppy start, the Crusaders pulled away in the second half for a 70-56 win.
This week offers rematches of some of the area’s most exciting games of the season.
After St. John’s claimed a two-point overtime victory at McNamara on Jan. 22, the area’s top-ranked teams meet again Saturday in Northwest Washington. The winner is the likely favorite heading into the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference postseason, where St. John’s and McNamara could play a third time.
On Jan. 11, Whitman beat Churchill by one point on a three-pointer with about three seconds remaining. The Montgomery County contenders clash again Monday in Bethesda.
1. St. John’s (23-1) Last ranked: 1
After splitting their regular season games with Paul VI last season, the Cadets beat the Panthers by a combined 29 points in two meetings this year.
2. McNamara (22-1) LR: 2
Guards Aliyah Matharu and Jakia Brown-Turner combined for 44 points in the Mustangs’ rout of O’Connell.
3. New Hope (26-3) LR: 3
In two games against Delaware teams, the Tigers won by an average of 18.5 points.
4. Edison (15-1) LR: 4
The snowy weather prevented Coach Dianne Lewis’s squad from playing this past week.
5. Riverdale Baptist (22-4) LR: 5
At the Tri State vs. DMV Showcase in New York, the Crusaders beat Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) and Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.).
6. Freedom-South Riding (20-0) LR: 6
Forward Brenna Haley scored 17 points in the Eagles’ 58-22 win over Stone Bridge.
7. Woodbridge (17-1) LR: 7
Guard Aaliyah Pitts had 21 points in the Vikings’ 65-12 victory over Hylton.
8. Paul VI (19-6) LR: 9
The Panthers have won seven of their past nine, with both losses coming to St. John’s.
9. National Christian (16-7) LR: 8
After thumping Anacostia, Coach Henry Anglin’s squad fell to Riverdale Baptist and New York’s Long Island Lutheran.
10. Georgetown Visitation (16-3) LR: 11
Forward Ellie Mitchell scored 21 points in the Cubs’ 59-34 win over Stone Ridge.
11. Bishop Ireton (17-7) LR: 10
The Cardinals rebounded from three consecutive losses with a 65-54 win over Elizabeth Seton.
12. Rock Creek Christian (10-4) LR: 12
Guard Ciara Harris had 22 points in the Eagles’ 62-48 win over St. Joseph by the Sea (N.Y.).
13. Whitman (14-1) LR: 14
Center Leia Till scored a game-high 18 points in the Vikings’ 49-40 win against Walter Johnson.
14. Gwynn Park (13-3) LR: 15
Denai Bowman and Jenae Dublin combined for 39 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 64-57 win over Largo.
15. Churchill (13-1) LR: 16
Forward Parker Hill had 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 54-32 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
16. Sidwell Friends (14-3) LR: 17
Four Quakers scored in double figures to power their 62-57 win over Flint Hill.
17. South River (14-2) LR: 13
After two close wins, the Seahawks fell to Meade, 56-52.
18. West Springfield (17-2) LR: 19
The Spartans held off W.T. Woodson’s late rally for a 32-31 victory.
19. Maret (16-3) LR: Not ranked
Ava McGee notched a game-high 17 points in the Frogs’ 54-19 win over Georgetown Day.
20. North Point (14-3) LR: NR
By beating Leonardtown, 59-38, the Eagles remained undefeated in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference play.
Dropped out: No. 18 Oakland Mills, No. 20 Pallotti.
On the bubble: Howard, Oxon Hill, Old Mill, Oakland Mills .