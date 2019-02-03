Alex Cowan of St. John’s hits a three-pointer in from of the McNamara student section during the Cadets’ victory Jan. 22. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

While snow postponed a handful of games last week, two of the area’s top teams, Riverdale Baptist and National Christian, met Thursday night in Upper Marlboro. After a sloppy start, the Crusaders pulled away in the second half for a 70-56 win.

This week offers rematches of some of the area’s most exciting games of the season.

After St. John’s claimed a two-point overtime victory at McNamara on Jan. 22, the area’s top-ranked teams meet again Saturday in Northwest Washington. The winner is the likely favorite heading into the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference postseason, where St. John’s and McNamara could play a third time.

On Jan. 11, Whitman beat Churchill by one point on a three-pointer with about three seconds remaining. The Montgomery County contenders clash again Monday in Bethesda.

1. St. John’s (23-1) Last ranked: 1

After splitting their regular season games with Paul VI last season, the Cadets beat the Panthers by a combined 29 points in two meetings this year.

2. McNamara (22-1) LR: 2

Guards Aliyah Matharu and Jakia Brown-Turner combined for 44 points in the Mustangs’ rout of O’Connell.

3. New Hope (26-3) LR: 3

In two games against Delaware teams, the Tigers won by an average of 18.5 points.

4. Edison (15-1) LR: 4

The snowy weather prevented Coach Dianne Lewis’s squad from playing this past week.

5. Riverdale Baptist (22-4) LR: 5

At the Tri State vs. DMV Showcase in New York, the Crusaders beat Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) and Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.).

6. Freedom-South Riding (20-0) LR: 6

Forward Brenna Haley scored 17 points in the Eagles’ 58-22 win over Stone Bridge.

7. Woodbridge (17-1) LR: 7

Guard Aaliyah Pitts had 21 points in the Vikings’ 65-12 victory over Hylton.

8. Paul VI (19-6) LR: 9

The Panthers have won seven of their past nine, with both losses coming to St. John’s.

9. National Christian (16-7) LR: 8

After thumping Anacostia, Coach Henry Anglin’s squad fell to Riverdale Baptist and New York’s Long Island Lutheran.

10. Georgetown Visitation (16-3) LR: 11

Forward Ellie Mitchell scored 21 points in the Cubs’ 59-34 win over Stone Ridge.

11. Bishop Ireton (17-7) LR: 10

The Cardinals rebounded from three consecutive losses with a 65-54 win over Elizabeth Seton.

12. Rock Creek Christian (10-4) LR: 12

Guard Ciara Harris had 22 points in the Eagles’ 62-48 win over St. Joseph by the Sea (N.Y.).

13. Whitman (14-1) LR: 14

Center Leia Till scored a game-high 18 points in the Vikings’ 49-40 win against Walter Johnson.

14. Gwynn Park (13-3) LR: 15

Denai Bowman and Jenae Dublin combined for 39 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 64-57 win over Largo.

15. Churchill (13-1) LR: 16

Forward Parker Hill had 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 54-32 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

16. Sidwell Friends (14-3) LR: 17

Four Quakers scored in double figures to power their 62-57 win over Flint Hill.

17. South River (14-2) LR: 13

After two close wins, the Seahawks fell to Meade, 56-52.

18. West Springfield (17-2) LR: 19

The Spartans held off W.T. Woodson’s late rally for a 32-31 victory.

19. Maret (16-3) LR: Not ranked

Ava McGee notched a game-high 17 points in the Frogs’ 54-19 win over Georgetown Day.

20. North Point (14-3) LR: NR

By beating Leonardtown, 59-38, the Eagles remained undefeated in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference play.

Dropped out: No. 18 Oakland Mills, No. 20 Pallotti.

On the bubble: Howard, Oxon Hill, Old Mill, Oakland Mills .