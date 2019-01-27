St. John's post player Malu Tahitenge-Mutombo shoots over McNamara's Taylor Gibson. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After losing to Miami Country Day (Fla.) on Dec. 20, St. John’s dropped from the top spot in this poll and many national rankings. But the Cadets showed Tuesday they may be the area’s best team by claiming a two-point overtime victory over McNamara in front of a packed gym in Forestville.

St. John’s and McNamara meet again Feb. 9, a matchup that should provide an idea of which team will be the favorite entering the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference postseason.

There was another crucial game this week in Anne Arundel County, where South River beat Old Mill, 56-55, for its first victory over the Patriots since 2014.

D.C. State Athletic Association play also became more interesting with Sidwell Friends topping last year’s runner-up, Georgetown Visitation, 76-68.

1. St. John’s (22-1) Last ranked: 2

Guard Azzi Fudd took control late in the Cadets’ two-point overtime victory against McNamara.

2. McNamara (20-1) LR: 1

The Mustangs fell to St. John’s in overtime for their first loss this season.

3. New Hope (25-3) LR: 3

After beating two New York teams, the Tigers are on an 12-game win streak.

4. Edison (15-1) LR: 4

Coach Dianne Lewis’ squad put up a season-high 95 points in a win over Falls Church.

5. Riverdale Baptist (19-4) LR: 5

The Crusaders held off Conrad Science (Del.) before falling to Long Island Lutheran (N.Y).

6. Freedom-South Riding (18-0) LR: 6

Three Eagles scored in double-figures during their 53-41 win against Potomac Falls.

7. Woodbridge (16-1) LR: 7

The Vikings permitted a season-low 10 points in their win against Gar-Field.

8. National Christian (14-5) LR: 9

The Eagles dominated WCAC foe O’Connell, 69-39.

9. Paul VI (18-5) LR: 10

Maryland signee Ashley Owusu combined for 51 points in wins over Bishop Ireton and St. Mary’s Ryken.

10. Bishop Ireton (16-6) LR: 11

Coach Kesha Walton’s group fell to two of the top WCAC teams, McNamara and Paul VI.

11. Georgetown Visitation (15-3) LR: 8

Forward Ellie Mitchell’s 22 points weren’t enough in the Cubs’ 76-68 loss to Sidwell Friends.

12. Rock Creek Christian (9-3) LR: 12

After a two-week break, Coach Malik Waleed’s squad claimed victories over Capitol Christian and TPLS Christian.

13. South River (14-1) LR: 16

Coach Mike Zivic’s squad claimed its first win over Old Mill since 2014.

14. Whitman (13-1) LR: 14

Center Leia Till combined for 29 points during wins over Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Blair.

15. Gwynn Park (11-3) LR: 15

Denai Bowman and Jenae Dublin notched double-doubles in the Yellowjackets’ 66-31 win over Potomac (Md.).

16. Churchill (12-1) LR: 18

Guard Cat Correa scored 16 points in the Bulldogs’ 50-33 win over Damascus.

17. Sidwell Friends (13-3) LR: Not ranked

Guard Kiki Rice fell a rebound short of a triple-double during the Quakers’ upset win over Georgetown Visitation.

18. Oakland Mills (13-1) LR: 20

The Scorpions are in control of Howard County after beating Reservoir, 55-47.

19. West Springfield (16-2) LR: NR

Coach Bill Gibson’s squad beat Fairfax, Lake Braddock and South County last week.

20. Pallotti (12-7) LR: 19

The Panthers have struggled against Baltimore powers, falling to St. Frances for the second time this season.

Dropped out: No. 13 Old Mill (13-3), No. 17 O’Connell (10-7)

On the bubble: Maret (15-3), North Point (12-3), Oxon Hill (10-3), Sherwood (11-2)