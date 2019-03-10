Woodbridge's Camryn Platt-Morris clings to the ball as she drives between T.C. Williams defenders Trinity Palacio and N'Jya Hopkins in a Class 6 semifinal game in Fairfax. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

For the first time, Woodbridge won the Virginia Class 6 title. The Vikings allowed just one point in the fourth quarter of their 64-43 win over defending champion Cosby at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond.

Edison, meanwhile, fell to Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 championship for the second consecutive year.

In Maryland, C.H. Flowers (4A South), Old Mill (4A East), Bethesda-Chevy Chase (4A West), Long Reach (3A East), River Hill (2A South) and Largo (1A North) won their respective regions. They’ll compete in the Maryland semifinals this week at Towson University’s SECU Arena leading up to the state championships Saturday.

1. St. John’s (35-1) Last ranked: 1

Guard Azzi Fudd scored 38 points in a D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA championship win over Georgetown Visitation.

2. New Hope (37-3) LR: 2

Sophomore Jada Walker notched 18 points in the Tigers’ victory against McNamara.

3. McNamara (31-4) LR: 3

The Mustangs’ only loss outside of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference came in their season-ending defeat to New Hope.

4. Woodbridge (29-1) LR: 5

With a 64-43 win over Cosby, the Vikings claimed their first Virginia Class 6 title.

5. Edison (27-2) LR: 4

For the second consecutive year, the Eagles fell to Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 championship.

6. Riverdale Baptist (32-7) LR: 6

Coach Mike Bozeman’s squad ended its season with back-to-back losses.

7. Georgetown Visitation (28-4) LR: 7

Forward Taylor Webster paced the Cubs with 11 points in a DCSAA Class AA championship loss to St. John’s.

8. National Christian (25-8) LR: 8

Forward Anissa Rivera scored 13 points in the Eagles’ rout of Legacy Charter (S.C.).

9. Paul VI (28-8) LR: 9

Sophomore Isabella Perkins scored 21 points in the Panthers’ Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship.

10. Freedom-South Riding (28-2) LR: 11

Boston College signee Jaelyn Batts scored a game-high 20 points in a Virginia Class 5 semifinals loss to Edison.

11. C.H. Flowers (23-2) LR: 13

The Jaguars took down Laurel to claim the Maryland 4A South regional crown.

12. Bishop Ireton (22-11) LR: 12

Seven of the Cardinals’ losses came against top WCAC foes.

13. Old Mill (22-4) LR: 17

With an overtime victory against South River, the Patriots won the Maryland 4A East regional title.

14. Churchill (22-2) LR: 10

In the third round of the Maryland 4A playoffs, the Bulldogs fell to Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 58-57.

15. Long Reach (18-4) LR: Not ranked

For the second consecutive year, the Lightning won the Maryland 3A East.

16. Gwynn Park (20-5) LR: 15

In the Maryland 2A North championship, the Yellowjackets fell to Hereford, 54-52.

17. Maret (23-6) LR: 16

Freshman guard Page Greenburg led the Frogs with 13.7 points per game this season.

18. T.C. Williams (19-6) LR: 20

Forward Sasha Bates scored a game-high 23 points in a Virginia Class 6 semifinals loss to Woodbridge.

19. River Hill (16-5) LR: NR

With a 54-40 win over Calvert, the Hawks won the Maryland 2A regional title.

20. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (20-9) LR: NR

To win the Maryland 4A West title, the Barons went through Whitman, Churchill and Clarksburg.

Dropped out: No. 14 North Point (21-4), No. 18 South River (21-4), No. 19 Oxon Hill (18-5)

On the bubble: South River, Largo, Dunbar, Rock Creek Christian.