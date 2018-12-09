Paul VI’s Ashley Owusu suffered an injury during the first half of a loss against Woodbridge last week. (Photo by Will Newton for The Washington Post)

The beginning of girls’ basketball season has been full of surprises.

Paul VI, last year’s WCAC runner-up, already has suffered back-to-back losses.

National Christian upset Christ the King (N.Y.), regarded as one of the country’s top teams. St. John’s took down the New York power the next day to prove itself as one of the nation’s best teams.

The biggest turnaround may have come at New Hope. The Tigers, who finished 14-15 last season, are 9-1 and have beaten teams from Texas and Alabama. They’ll test themselves against one of the area’s best teams, T.C. Williams, on Wednesday.

While Virginia and private schools are in the midst of their seasons, Prince George’s County play will start this week, with Eleanor Roosevelt aiming to defend its Maryland 4A title.

1. St. John’s (5-0) Last ranked: 1

Last season’s All-Met Player of the Year, Azzi Fudd, scored 35 points in the Cadets’ 57-49 win over Christ the King.

2. McNamara (3-0) LR: 2

The Mustangs topped teams from Maryland, Tennessee and Canada to open their season.

3. Georgetown Visitation (3-0) LR: 4

Forward Ellie Mitchell scored her 1,000th career point in the Cubs’ smooth opening week.

4. Riverdale Baptist (5-0) LR: 5

The Crusaders had little trouble with foes from Canada, Australia and Philadelphia.

5. Eleanor Roosevelt (0-0) LR: 6

The Raiders will begin their Maryland 4A title defense on Tuesday against DuVal.

6. Woodbridge (4-0) LR: 15

To cap a perfect opening week, the Vikings upset Paul VI, 47-40.

7. Edison (2-1) LR: 7

Coach Dianne Lewis’ squad permitted a combined 46 points against Hayfield and Mount Vernon before falling to St. John’s.

8. Freedom-South Riding (4-0) LR: 9

The Eagles’ only close game was their 57-55 win over Tuscarora.

9. Poolesville (2-0) LR: 10

Despite losing four starters from last year’s undefeated team, the Falcons dominated Northwood and Wootton.

10. National Christian (4-2) LR: 13

The Eagles fell to two of the nation’s top teams before upsetting Christ the King.

11. Paul VI (2-2) LR: 3

The Panthers fell to Woodbridge during the Art Turner Memorial Showcase and snapped a two-game losing streak Sunday against Hill School (Penn.).

12.Rock Creek Christian (0-1) LR: 8

Guard Kennedy Fauntleroy’s 27 points weren’t enough in a loss to Riverdale Baptist.

13. Long Reach (1-0) LR: 11

Coach Kelli Cofield claimed her 100th career win in her team’s 75-68 victory over Mount Hebron.

14. T.C. Williams (3-0) LR: 12

First-year Coach Lisa Willis has had little trouble through three games but faces No. 15 New Hope on Wednesday.

15. New Hope (9-1) LR: not ranked

After going 14-15 last season, Coach Sam Caldwell’s squad has beaten top teams from Texas and Alabama.

16. Oxon Hill (0-0) LR: 14

The Clippers will be tested in their season-opener against Rock Creek Christian on Monday.

17. North Point (0-0) LR: 16

Coach Michael Serpone’s team will open its season at home against Calvert on Friday.

18. Loudoun Valley (3-0) LR: 17

The Vikings won their first three games by an average of 30.3 points.

19. Bishop Ireton (2-0) LR: 18

The Cardinals opened their season with victories over Good Counsel and Holy Cross.

20. Gwynn Park (1-0) LR: 19

Guard Denai Bowman scored 18 points in the Yellowjackets’ blowout victory over St. Charles.

Dropped out: No. 20 Howard (1-0)

On the bubble: Howard, Clarksburg (1-0), Osbourn Park (3-1),

South River (1-0)