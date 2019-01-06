Hope Evans and Bishop McNamara stay at No. 1 this week. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

After many area teams participated in the D.C. Title IX Classic over the holiday break, the bulk of league schedules began last week.

McNamara, Georgetown Visitation, Rock Creek Christian, Good Counsel and Calvert were among the local teams that won their brackets at the Title IX Classic, which took place in the D.C. Armory. National Christian and Eleanor Roosevelt, though, were two the squads that fell short against top competition from outside the area.

As conference play heats up, the top teams from each area will try to seperate themselves.

1.McNamara (14-0) Last ranked: 1

The Mustangs claimed a 46-38 win over Paul VI, which beat them in last year’s postseason.

2. St. John’s (15-1) LR: 2

Coach Jonathan Scribner’s squad routed Bishop Ireton before beating St. John Vianney, one of New Jersey’s top teams.

3. New Hope (19-3) LR: 6

The Tigers finished 3-0 at the Boo Williams Christmas tournament.

4. Edison (9-1) LR: 3

The Eagles’ only victory by fewer than 10 points came against Conrad Science (Del.) on Dec. 15.

5. Riverdale Baptist (14-3) LR: 4

Playing in North Carolina, the Crusaders went 2-1 at the John Wall Invitational

6. Freedom-South Riding (10-0) LR: 7

Four Eagles scored nine or more points in their 61-28 win over Champe.

7. National Christian (9-4) LR: 5

With losses to Roland Park Country and Cathedral (Mass.), the Eagles have dropped two of their past three games.

8. Woodbridge (10-1) LR: 8

Center Vanessa Laumbach recorded 16 points and six rebounds in the Vikings’ 54-37 victory over Forest Park.

9. Georgetown Visitation (9-2) LR: 10

The Cubs won their bracket in the Title IX Classic by beating T.C. Williams, 60-25.

10. Paul VI (11-4) LR: 9

After falling to McNamara, the Panthers took down Cardinal O’Hara (Penn.), 49-39.

11. Rock Creek Christian (7-3) LR: 14

In the Title IX Classic, the Eagles dominated opponents from North Carolina and New York.

12. Bishop Ireton (9-4) LR: 11

Coach Kesha Walton’s squad permitted a season-high 76 points in its loss to St. John’s.

13. Oakland Mills (9-0) LR: 15

Coppin State signee Marley Grenway drained five three-pointers in the Scorpions’ 52-32 win over Marriotts Ridge.

14. Churchill (8-0) LR: 20

Coach Kate Blanken’s group permitted a season-low eight points in its win over Wheaton.

15. T.C. Williams (6-3) LR: 12

The Titans are on a two-game losing streak after falling to Georgetown Visitation and Herndon.

16. Pallotti (9-4) LR: 16

After falling to St. Frances, the Panthers’ losses have come against four of the area’s top teams.

17. O’Connell (9-3) LR: not ranked

Four Knights scored in double-figures during their 58-41 win over Carroll.

18. South County (16-1) LR: NR

The Stallions’ only blemish so far was a three-point loss to Oakton on Dec. 7.

19. Paint Branch (7-1) LR: NR

The Panthers’ victories have come by an average of 48.7 points.

20. Gwynn Park (7-3) LR: NR

Center Jenae Dublin recorded 25 points in the Yellowjackets’ 61-37 win over Dunbar.

Dropped out: No. 13 Eleanor Roosevelt (5-3), No. 17 Oxon Hill (5-2), No. 18 Maret (8-3), No. 19 South River (7-1)

On the bubble: Old Mill (8-1), Howard (8-1), North Point (6-2), C.H. Flowers (7-1).