Countless times over the past two years, the area’s most dominant player has sealed a Cadets win with a timely play or clutch shot. But this game, like this season, was a bit different.

It concluded with a dogpile of O’Connell players near the scorer’s table after the No. 7 Knights came back to earn a 52-51 win on Jada Brown’s last-second three.

“I just knew I had to put the ball in the basket,” Brown, a junior guard, said afterward. “Had to do what I could.”

Brown was the obvious star of the night — a departure from most games featuring St. John’s.

It was the first time any player on O’Connell’s roster had beaten No. 11 St. John’s (9-4, 4-1 WCAC), winners of the last three WCAC championships.

“We just made history,” said senior guard Maikya Simmons, who led the Knights (12-3, 4-3 WCAC) with 16 points.

It had been a while since Fudd found herself in a tight conference game. The two-time All-Met Player of the Year returned to the court last week, eight months after tearing her ACL and MCL in April.

She returns to both a Cadets team, and a WCAC landscape, that might feel unfamiliar.

Those championship Cadet teams relied on experience, something this year’s squad does not possess. St. John’s lost three key starters to graduation, deeming this season a rebuild even before Fudd was injured. In her absence, the young Cadets got off to a solid start, but nothing resembling the dominant campaigns of the recent past.

“[The conference] is hard because no team is dominant,” Fudd said. “More than ever you have to be ready for every game.”

The junior, after putting up 21 points in her fourth game back, said she does not yet feel like herself out on the court. She has been on a minutes restriction and is hoping it will help her gradually return to 100 percent.

“Some days I feel more explosive than others,” Fudd said. “It’s a process.”

With teams such as O’Connell, Elizabeth Seton and McNamara looking strong in early-season play, Fudd also knows this year will present new challenges. In years past, she has created a list of individual objectives before the season. This year, as she worked her way back from injury, she didn’t do that. Her only goal this winter was to get back on the court.

“Of course I hate losing, I want to win,” Fudd said. “But mostly I just want to help this team. I want to be out there and help strengthen this team.”