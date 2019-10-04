On Friday night, that time came. With two seconds remaining and Glenelg tied with Howard, Retzbach drilled a 26-yard field goal, splitting the uprights as time expired to lift the Gladiators to a 10-7 home win.

“I wasn’t feeling any pressure really,” Retzbach said. “I was confident in myself I could make the kick.”

Howard (1-4, 1-1 Howard County) was driving in the final minutes when Glenelg linebacker Drew Sotka stepped in front of a Lions pass for an interception to set up Retzbach.

Glenelg (3-2, 2-0) moved the ball to the 14-yard line while running the clock down as Retzbach practiced kicking on the sideline. Howard called two timeouts to ice Retzbach, to no avail. After Retzbach connected, his teammates mobbed him near the 20-yard line.

Moments later, Retzbach was awarded a plaque as Glenelg’s MVP for the game. He tried to walk back to the team huddle without drawing attention, but his teammates wouldn’t let him.

“Hold it up,” they screamed as Retzbach raised the plaque with his right arm.

“He constantly is working on his kicks and stuff,” Sotka said. “It’s awesome. I’m happy to see him [make a game-winner] again.”

Friday’s game featured a pair of perennial Howard County powers. Howard won four consecutive Howard County and Maryland 4A North titles between 2014 and 2017. Glenelg went undefeated in last year’s regular season before making its first state championship appearance.

Without last year’s star, running back Wande Owens, Glenelg is rotating running backs based on their skill sets, trying to keep defenses off-balance. That strategy helped the Gladiators score in the third quarter on running back Kyle Dry’s 15-yard run.

Glenelg surrendered fourth-quarter leads in losses the past two weeks, and Howard tied the game with about eight minutes remaining Friday. During practice this week, the Gladiators practiced four-minute drills and late-game defensive situations.

That training paid off.

“I knew we had the intensity and stuff to grind out these games,” Sotka said. “I knew we’d be able to finish, whether it was in overtime or regulation. I just had faith in my boys.”

