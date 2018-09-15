Gonzaga players celebrate with their fans after a 30-0 win over Georgetown Prep on Saturday. (David J. Kim/Washington Post)

On the third play of the second half, Gonzaga defensive end Joseph Wete had a wide open lane to Georgetown Prep quarterback Peter Davin. Davin pump faked to escape the pressure, but Wete didn’t bite, sacking Davin for a loss of 15 yards. On the next play, Georgetown Prep botched a snap out of the end zone on a punt and was called for a safety.

It was that type of day for host Georgetown Prep, nothing going right and consistently stuffed by the Eagles’ defense. Gonzaga forced another turnover on the following defensive series, recovering a fumble that put away its eventual 30-0 victory against the Little Hoyas.

The Eagles have shut out three of their past four opponents and allowed just seven points in last week’s game against Don Bosco.

“Our big focus this week was getting turnovers because we got zero last week, so getting two is plus two in turnovers and we’re normally going to win the game,” said wide receiver and defensive back Dean Engram, who was awarded the Jesuit Gridiron Classic MVP award.

Proceeds grom the game support the Washington Jesuit Academy — a tuition-free school for boys in 4th through 8th grades from low-income communities in Washington.

Reasons like that lend to the mutual respect the teams display.

“I’d like to say it’s like brothers who grow up and compete against each other,” Gonzaga Coach Randy Trivers said. “You never want to lose to your brother in anything.”

If the two schools are like brothers Gonzaga can call itself the big brother for at least for one more year.

The Eagles (4-0) have shut out the the Little Hoyas (1-1) two consecutive years. Gonzaga has not lost this matchup since 2011.

Led by Wete, an Oklahoma commit, the Eagles limited Georgetown Prep’s star running back Jalen Hampton to just 43 yards on 15 carries.

“Our first must as a defense every week is we have to stop the run,” Wete said. “For another team to have the idea that they’re going to come and play us ever, no matter who they have back there — [NFL star] Marshawn Lynch, I don’t care — we’re not going to let them run. That’s our defensive mentality.”

Quarterback Caleb Williams connected with John Marshall twice for touchdowns to lead Gonzaga’s the offense.

Despite the dominant win, Trivers acknowledged his team can still make improvements.

“I was pleased, but there’s some things I want to watch on tape — some opportunities that we had with interceptions and… I’d like to see us convert third downs and finish drives,” he said.