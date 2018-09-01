A thrilling battle between Good Counsel and Spalding — one in which neither team could pull away — never concluded and will not go down in the record books — at least officially.

After Friday’s game was postponed until Saturday because of lightning, officials from both schools decided to cancel the game after lightning was spotted again during the contest Saturday. At last whistle , the score was tied 35-35 with 2:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“It’s difficult. The players are disappointed as everybody is,” said Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli. “I told them we’re going to take the positive out of the game. Games like this make you better.”

After Friday’s game was postponed with Spalding leading 8-0, Good Counsel opened Saturday with a 53-yard flea-flicker from quarterback Kamerun Snell to Ryan Swigart.

But the Cavaliers took advantage of Good Counsel’s penalties and defensive miscues and executed big-yardage plays. Cavaliers sophomore quarterback Austin Tutas completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to senior Chris Clark in the second quarter to take the lead. In the third quarter, Tutas threw a screen pass to sophomore Jayson Venerable that resulted in an 83-yard touchdown.

But Good Counsel never gave up. Falcons quarterback Kamerun Snell led the comeback, including escaping pressure in the pocket on a fourth-and-goal from the 17-yard line to throw a pass on a run to senior Grant Jackson. After rushing 16 yards for a touchdown, Snell threw another touchdown pass to Swigart to tie the game at 35.

“Cam is an unbelievable athlete,” Stefanelli said. “He’s the heartbeat of our offense and leads us in every way.

Good Counsel’s home opener had an unsatisfying conclusion after playing in Georgia last week. For the Cavaliers, it was their first game of the season.