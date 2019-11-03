So Good Counsel used the baseball team as its inspiration — and its fan-friendly anthem, “Baby Shark,” as a rally song — for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament. And like the Nationals, the Falcons proved resilient.

AD

Four days after the baseball team won its championship, Good Counsel won its own with a 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory against St. John’s at Catholic University. Senior attacker Lauren Gerold scored the game-winner, and after the Falcons received the championship trophy, they swarmed around it and sang “Baby Shark,” complete with shark-bite dance moves.

AD

“After the Nats won, we said, ‘They finished their fight, now it’s time to finish ours,’ ” junior goalie Casey Phelps said. “So we adopted their song, and it ended up working for us.”

The Falcons faced a 2-0 deficit in the first half, then scored the final three goals of the game against the Cadets (15-3) to claim their second straight WCAC title.

AD

Senior midfielder Cheryl Krizmanich scored off an assist from Gerold at the end of the first half to get Good Counsel on the board. But the team still trailed by a goal midway through the second half.

“Then they played ‘Baby Shark,’ ” Phelps said.

The song blared from the stadium speakers during a timeout, to the delight of fans in the bleachers. On the far sideline, several Good Counsel players sung along. Any tension the Falcons held dissipated.

“Once we heard the song, we said, ‘Okay, we have to win this now,’ ” senior captain Jessica Moore said.

AD

This year marked the sixth straight meeting between Good Counsel and St. John’s in the WCAC championship game. Before the Falcons’ win last season, the Cadets had claimed three straight victories, but the reigning champions entered Sunday with confidence.

AD

“Right when the Nats won, I said, ‘It’s our year again,’ ” Gerold said.

Minutes after “Baby Shark” had played over the speakers, junior midfielder Gracie Smith poked the ball into the net to tie the game.

Then, in overtime, Gerold made good on her own prediction, dribbling the ball in from the baseline and sneaking it between the St. John’s goalie and the goal post.

“Even when we went down 2-0, we knew we could come back,” Gerold said. “We all believed, and we made it happen.”

AD