In this week’s notebook, we cover Flint Hill, Damascus, Justice and Friendship Collegiate.

Traveling provides early-season tests for D.C. powers like Friendship Collegiate: In the early weeks of the high school football season, some of the more ambitious and competitive teams in the area will venture outside of their hometowns and comfort zones for a chance at a strong nonconference victory.

For D.C.’s best teams, these first few weeks are a chance to prove the strength of football in the District. This year, Wilson will open its season with a trip to Pittsburgh to play Woodland Hills, Ballou will face the Maryland private school Avalon, H.D. Woodson will have an early-season test in West Virginia and Friendship Collegiate will face Champe, a Loudoun County power, on Friday night.

“We’re always looking for different experiences for our kids,” Friendship coach Mike Hunter said. “What we’re trying to do is get them through school and to college, where they’ll be with all types of kids not from D.C. So the more we can expose them to things outside of their area, the better.”

The Knights have a tradition of venturing outside the city to find quality opponents, and this year will be no different. The Champe matchup will be followed by a game against McDonogh High School from Baltimore County. DeMatha and the Aquinas Institute from New York are also on this year’s slate.

“Playing both public and private schools from different states over the years, we’ve seen just about every style of football you can see. So when preparing for a school [like Champe] we can go back in the archive and look at how we played against similar opponents,” Hunter said.

Last year, three of the Knights’ four losses came against non-D.C. teams. But their only local loss was a heartbreaker: a 39-28 defeat at the hands of Ballou in the DCSAA title game. Once this season’s early travels are complete, the team will turn its attention to avenging that loss. —Michael Errigo

Meet the Justice Wolves, a mix of the old and the new: It seemed like a golden opportunity to start anew. J.E.B. Stuart High School was changing its name to Justice, gaining a new mascot, a new head coach, and maybe a new identity.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a clean slate,” 25-year-old Greg Weisbecker, the Wolves new coach, said. “Because if you go ask coaches in the area, they’ll tell you the names of the kids we have coming back. The kids have been building something.”

It’s true. After a decade of futility, Stuart went 4-6 in 2016 and 5-5 last year. The name change provides an opportunity to create a new culture and identity, yes. But the players don’t want it to erase what they’ve been working on.

“If our team now played our team from [two years ago], we’d kill them,” senior running back Elijah Jeffries said. “No one wants to lose anymore.”

Jeffries has been a major part of that growth, emerging as one of the most dangerous playmakers in Northern Virginia. Last season he lined up all over the field for the Raiders, rushing for 570 yards and racking up 1,008 yards receiving. He finished with 16 total touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Darius Easley provides more fireworks for the team, which is returning a key starter in just about every position group. Easley had 755 yards receiving and eight touchdowns last season.

With new jerseys, new colors and a new leader, the Wolves will open their season against Annandale on Friday night.

“I have had dreams about Annandale,” Jeffries said. “I can’t wait. It’s all that’s on my mind.” —Michael Errigo

Behind Penn commit at quarterback, defending state champion Flint Hill looks to repeat: Last year, Flint Hill quarterback Miles Thompson transferred from the Woodberry Forest School, an all-boys boarding school in Madison County, and took over as the starter for the talent-laden squad. Subsequently, his team went 11-0, undefeated for the first time in school history, and became the first private school football squad from Northern Virginia to win a VISAA Division I title.

“I’m kind of enjoying the ride now,” said Thompson, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior. “My teammates have helped me a lot with getting comfortable and just getting through adversity.”

Flint Hill Coach Tom Verbanic described Thompson, a University of Pennsylvania commit, as a “very, very intelligent” player on the football field and in the classroom. Able to decipher defenses and read coverages with ease, Verbanic said Thompson has become a true passing quarterback.

And while Thompson has gotten used to the being in the middle of the offense, he was recruited by Penn to play cornerback in college after trying the position at a camp hosted by the University in June.

“I kind of just picked it up watching the other guys do it,” Thompson said.

For Flint Hill, Thompson isn’t sure how many snaps he will get — if any — on the defensive side, but said he would be looking forward to the opportunity if it arises. For now, he is focused on a repeat state title. —Samantha Pell

Damascus continues to rely on traditional run-heavy offense: While many high school teams across the country are implementing spread offenses to give their quarterbacks more freedom and stretch the field, Damascus enters this season having won 42 consecutive games and three straight state championships with a run-heavy offense.

Coach Eric Wallich credited that continued success in a traditional system to Damascus’ feeder league. Wallich makes sure the youngsters are using Damascus’ schemes and terminology, and some of Damascus’ coaches help train the town’s youth players. Plus, many of Damascus’ players grew up watching the school’s games Friday nights.

Most Montgomery County schools don’t have feeder leagues, because youth teams in towns with multiple high schools near them feature players from a variety of districts.

“A lot of teams are going to [the spread], so we feel like we have an advantage by not doing that,” Wallich said. “Teams are preparing for spread each week and then we throw something that maybe they haven’t been used to the rest of the year.”

For years, the Swarmin’ Hornets have relied on a two-running back system behind a sturdy offensive line. TD Ayo-Durojaiye, who led Damascus in rushing yards last season, will headline this year’s unit while rotating snaps with sophomore Chris Shaw.

“We like to impose our will on you by running the ball,” Ayo-Durojaiye said.

That aggressiveness translates to Damascus’ defense, which allowed 7.1 points per game last season and is led by defensive end Bryan Bresee, ranked by 247Sports as the country’s top Class of 2020 recruit. —Kyle Melnick