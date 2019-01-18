From deep beyond the three-point arc, deep enough that he could reach out and touch his coach on the sideline, Landon guard Canin Reynolds pulled up. With a man draped all over him and his team leading Georgetown Prep by just one point with barely a minute remaining, it was a bold move. But Reynolds, and his team, felt good about it.

“I don’t even think about it when he shoots that,” Coach Charles Harley said. “Shooters shoot.”

This shot fell through and Reynolds stomped to midcourt, three fingers pointed to the roof of his home gym in Bethesda. The stunning take and the four-point lead it produced energized the No. 11 Bears, and they rode that momentum to a 64-63 Interstate Athletic Conference win.

It’s Landon’s first victory over Georgetown Prep since 2010, and it helped the Bears prove that their successful start to the season wouldn’t be halted by the challenges of conference play. After starting the year 13-0, they entered Friday night on a two-game skid.

“We don’t want to lose at home ever,” Reynolds said. “And against our rivals? We haven’t beaten them in a long time, so we weren’t going out with a loss tonight.”

Reynolds led a frenetic offensive attack for the Bears, finishing with 20 points. Harley said the Bears’ roster has eight football players on it, and their goal is to use that athleticism.

[Boys’ basketball rankings]

That showed Friday, as Landon (14-2, 2-2 IAC) flew around the court, keeping pace with Prep’s playmakers and disrupting its offense. Reynolds and sophomore guard Kino Lilly often set the tone as two of the quickest players in the conference. Lilly finished with 12.

“We want to run, but we’re gritty enough to lock it down,” Harley said. “We really use the multi-sport athletes. That works for us. You see the way we play — we grind it out and we play hard.”

After an even three quarters, it seemed the Little Hoyas (9-7, 1-3 IAC) had taken control of the game early in the fourth but the Bears battled back. They took a one-point lead with just under four minutes remaining and held on until Reynolds’ deep three put them in the clear.

“I love big moments,” Reynolds said. “That was my chance to show what I’m made of.”

Friday’s loss makes five of the last six for Georgetown Prep, the defending IAC champions. Little Hoyas guard Kamdyn Curfman hit two threes in the final 30 seconds to make the final score close, but it wouldn’t change the fact that the team had let a conference road win slip away.