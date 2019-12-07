On the final play, Bulldogs quarterback Noah Kim, determined not to let his decorated high school career end, rolled to his right at the South County 30-yard line and threw a high-arcing ball to the corner of the end zone.

Peeking through the line of bodies, Dzierski watched as South County sophomore Brock ­Spalding, the senior quarterback’s favorite target all night, made a game-sealing interception.

With that, Dzierski began to cry.

“So much emotion hit me because it’s not just about today,” he said later, his voice quivering. “Since middle school I would come in and lift with the high school team. This just means so much.”

Dzierski and many of his teammates have been working toward or with the South County program for a long time. They had been waiting for the chance to create a moment like this. The No. 12 Stallions kept alive their perfect season and announced themselves as the Class 6 kings of Northern Virginia. South County (14-0) will face Chesapeake’s Oscar Smith next Saturday in Hampton for the state championship.

“It feels like more than a win for us,” Spalding said. “It feels like an ‘I told you.’ We’re always viewed as the underdog.”

Just about everyone who faces No. 5 Westfield (13-1), winner of three of the past four Class 6 titles, is the underdog. Every team in Northern Virginia knows it must play its best to hang with Westfield and play better than its best to beat it.

On Saturday, South County did it with a relentless defensive front and an offense that got a boost from two stunning, one-handed touchdown grabs. The first, from Spalding, tied the score at 7 early on. The second, from junior Dylan Dunn, gave the Stallions a 28-14 lead with about five minutes ­remaining.

From there, the Stallions clung to their lead as Kim and the Bulldogs tried to climb back. With Spalding’s interception, they will return to the final game of the season for the first time since 2011 and have a chance to capture the program’s first title.

“Coach [Gerry Pannoni] has always told us that we have a chance to be one of the best at South County,” said senior lineman Zion Dayne, another player who has been looking up to the program since middle school. “He told us we’re going to go down in history.”

Tuscarora advances in Class 4

In a Class 4 semifinal, No. 14 Tuscarora beat Salem, ­36-20, to set up a meeting with Norfolk’s Lake Taylor in next Saturday’s state title game in Lynchburg.

The Huskies, who have won 13 straight since dropping their opener, will play for a title for the third time in program history and the second time in three years. Despite establishing itself as one of the best programs in the area since it opened in 2010, Tuscarora has yet to win a championship.

