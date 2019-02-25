Maret won the ISL A girls’ basketball championship for the first time since 2010. (Kyle Melnick/For The Washington Post)

Page Greenburg walked out of the Maret girls’ basketball team’s locker room Monday evening with the black Independent School League Class A championship banner draped over the front of her body.

“I’m going to wear this to school,” the guard said before posing for photos after the No. 19 Frogs’ 54-39 win over St. Andrew’s at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes High in Alexandria.

Greenburg and her fellow freshman teammates had anticipated carrying that banner since they were in middle school, knowing they could be the group to turn around Maret’s program. A year after Maret won five games with six players in its program, a group of six freshmen led the Frogs to their first ISL A title in nine years.

“There was a lot of patiently waiting,” said Maret Coach Monique Liddell, who has been coaching the Northwest Washington program for eight years. “It clearly took some time, but it was well worth the wait for me.”

Maret (22-5) played multiple games with five players available last season but has 10 players on varsity this year. Maret is a K-12 school, so Liddell recognized the talent in this year’s freshmen class and knew it was coming.

Still, Liddell said it took until the end of December for her youngsters to become comfortable in crucial games.



Georgetown Visitation has now won 13 straight ISL AA crowns. (Kyle Melnick/For The Washington Post)

Maret and St. Andrew’s (19-9) traded leads most of the first half Monday. After Greenburg’s three-pointer with 32 seconds left in the second quarter, Maret never trailed again and earned its third victory against the Lions this season. The Frogs fell to St. Andrew’s three times last year by an average of 21.7 points.

Guards Zaiha Minnis (19 points), Ava McGee (15) and Greenburg (12), all freshmen, combined for 46 points of the Frogs’ 54 points Monday. They have been playing together since seventh grade.

“I’ve been waiting a while,” Minnis said, “to play high school basketball.”

With about a minute remaining Monday, Greenburg and McGee received veteran treatment as they accepted cheers and hugs when Liddell removed them from the court.

As Liddell completed a postgame interview, her players sprayed her with water from Gatorade bottles. Liddell could only smile, hoping to experience more of these celebrations in the future.

“It’s going to be an exciting group to watch,” Liddell said. “They have yet to scratch the surface.”

Cubs make it 13 in a row

Most of Georgetown Visitation’s students who packed the bleachers for the ISL AA title game left at halftime Monday night. Their Cubs held a commanding lead over Episcopal, and they had seen this result before.

“Where’s the fan club?” a spectator, sitting by herself, asked forward Ellie Mitchell after the Cubs’ 56-32 win.

For the 13th consecutive year, No. 10 Georgetown Visitation (26-3) claimed the ISL AA crown.

“It never gets old,” Georgetown Visitation Coach Mike McCarthy said. “Top to bottom, [the league] was as good as it’s been in a long time.”

Since Georgetown Visitation’s loss to Sidwell Friends on Jan. 24, Mitchell, a Princeton commit, has carried the Cubs on both sides of the ball. Mitchell notched just five points against Episcopal (15-12), while forward Taylor Webster paced Visitation with 15.