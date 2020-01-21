Woodson began this season with 13 wins in 15 games, its best start in recent memory, and it pounded West Springfield by 21 points Friday. But then Robinson, which entered with a .500 record, upset Woodson, 51-50, in overtime Tuesday night, ending the Cavaliers’ brief stay in the driver’s seat.

“This is a monster conference,” Robinson Coach T.J. Dade said.

Woodson has reinvented itself this season under second-year coach Erik Cassily, riding a stingy defense that was allowing just 36.4 points per game entering Tuesday.

The Cavaliers had been 13-0 when they allowed fewer than 50 points and 0-2 when they didn’t. That trend continued: They lost by a point after Robinson junior Tate Lewis made a driving layup with 14 seconds left in overtime, the nature of which exemplifies the chaos of this conference.

“I don’t think I was really supposed to get the ball, to be honest,” said Lewis, who hit an important three-pointer late in a loss to South County on Friday. “I think I knew I was more confident coming off of that game.”

The Cavaliers (13-3, 3-1) have pulled off a couple of dramatic victories of their own this season — most notably a 47-46 win against South County on a free throw with 0.3 seconds left — and Cassily said Tuesday before the game: “I think some of that is luck. You do sort of win some and lose some.”

That statement turned out to be prescient.

Woodson had three shots to win Tuesday night: a rushed heave in regulation, a runner in the lane near the end of overtime and a missed putback at the buzzer that sent Robinson’s bench streaming onto the court.

When the Rams (8-7, 2-2) emerged from their locker room, the district’s night ended the only way it could have: Word had spread that Lake Braddock (5-10, 1-3) had upset reigning champion West Springfield (12-4, 2-2).

No feeling lasts long in these parts.

“We definitely are on a high right now,” Lewis said, and then she shifted her focus to Robinson’s next league game against, of course, formidable West Springfield.