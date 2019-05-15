Matt Selmer expected his team to play in championship games as soon as he started Indian Creek’s varsity baseball program in 2016.

Selmer was an assistant coach at Riverdale Baptist and is the baseball director at Athletic Performance Inc., so he used his connections to recruit at the Crownsville private school and has reached the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference final the past two years.

The Eagles won the title a year ago, but repeating proved tougher as Indian Creek fell Wednesday, 3-2, to Concordia Prep in 11 innings. The loss stung, but optimism remained.

“We had a young team, but I knew we could all play ball,” said Selmer’s son, Evan, who threw nine scoreless innings Wednesday. “I knew we could get here every time. We just didn’t get it this time.”

While Indian Creek (13-6) quickly became a top contender in its league, Concordia Prep (16-3) has been its biggest rival. The Eagles beat the Towson, Md., school, 3-2, in last season’s championship game. The teams split their two meetings this campaign, with both games decided by a run.

Wednesday’s game at St. Paul’s School was a pitchers’ duel through nine innings, as Evan Selmer kept hitters off balance by mixing his fastball with his curve.

Indian Creek scored the game’s first run in the 10th inning when junior Parker Harris homered to left. Eagles players ran out of their dugout to greet Harris at home plate, while fans let out their first yells of the game. Second baseman Jordan Cann later scored on a passed ball.

“I thought we had it in the bag,” Evan Selmer said.

Instead, Concordia Prep’s Tyeler Buchanan ripped a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th to tie the game. Justin Draper’s RBI single in the 11th inning sealed the Saints’ victory.

“We want to play in ballgames like this,” Matt Selmer said. “We gave them a lot of chances. They gave us a lot of chances. And finally it just ran out.”

Indian Creek’s lineup is dominated by sophomores and juniors who are expected to return next season. Sophomores Travis Garnett, a Maryland commit, and Evan Selmer are the squad’s top pitchers. On April 23, Selmer accomplished a rare feat in high school by hitting for the cycle.

“We’re very excited,” Matt Selmer said. “The future is looking pretty good for us.”

The Eagles probably will jump to the MIAA B Conference next year; the competition will get tougher, but the expectations will remain high.

“I hope we can move up and make a name for ourselves,” Evan Selmer said. “Obviously our goal is to win it.”