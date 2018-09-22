,

When DeMatha’s Jermaine Johnson fumbled a punt reception to start the fourth quarter, he was devastated. He clutched his helmet as he trotted to the sideline, shaking his head. The No. 8 Stags were up nine but susceptible to an upset by No. 9 Friendship Collegiate, which was taking over at DeMatha’s 20-yard line because of his turnover.

“I just told myself it’s all behind me and everything is for the best,” Johnson said. “Make another play and don’t drop the punt.”

The DeMatha defense didn’t allow a single yard on the following possession, as Friendship turned the ball over on downs. On the ensuing drive, Johnson made up for his mistake. He took a bubble screen 50 yards, and No. 8 DeMatha scored a few plays later and never looked back, escaping Saturday night with a 27-18 victory on the road.

“It wasn’t pretty at all tonight,” DeMatha Coach Elijah Brooks said. “Every time we felt like we had things going, we didn’t execute and it killed us. When our guys needed to make plays, they stepped up and made some big time plays on both sides of the ball and came away with a win over a very good Friendship Collegiate team.”

On a day when DeMatha’s running game wasn’t going well, Stags quarterback Eric Najarian connected with Johnson and DeMarcco Hellams, an Alabama commit, multiple times to move the ball downfield. Hellams caught a 33-yard pass in double coverage and then a 24-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half.

“They’re great playmakers,” Najarian said. “When I can get the ball into their hands, they really do the rest and make the job easier.”

The Stags (3-1) reached deep into their playbook to maintain their lead. They converted two fake punts to extend drives and even attempted an onside kick to throw off the Knights (3-1), though it didn’t work.

“I wanted to maintain the trust in my players,” Brooks said. “I told the guys that we were going to run it this week. I’m really big on my boys believing in me.”

DeMatha has been plagued with slow starts this season, and this game was no exception, as the Stags scored just seven points in the first half. But the defense, led by Nick Cross, allowed the team to stay in the game. The Stags contained Friendship quarterback Dyson Smith, who completed less than half of his throws for fewer than 100 passing yards.

“It all comes down to execution,” Brooks said. “We were moving the ball in between the 20s great throughout the day, but we often had a penalty here or turnover there, and that just comes down to execution. Once we get that, I think we’ll be in better shape.