Amid the bedlam, the helmet stayed on, Finally, Hampton lifted it, revealing red eyes, a proud smile and a tear on his cheek.

“It meant the world to me,” the senior running back said.

Hampton was the player the IAC foes could not stop this season, and Prep (8-2, 5-0 IAC) was the team they could not vanquish. Three weeks ago, Prep trailed Landon by a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Hampton scored twice in the last seven minutes and finished with 263 yards to cap the comeback. The Little Hoyas then trailed Bullis by two scores in the third quarter. Hampton put them on his back.

Against Bullis, playing on an ankle he sprained two weeks ago against St. Albans, he led the Little Hoyas back from a nine-point deficit in the second half. He finished with 34 carries for 144 yards and the deciding touchdown.

Bullis (7-3, 4-1), which entered on a six-game winning streak, simply had no answers for the senior running back.

The Bulldogs stormed to a first-half lead behind a touchdown passes of 33 and 65 yards from junior quarterback Christian Veilleux. Things got a little chippy late in the first half and emotions bubbled, then combusted — the teams combined for five unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and an ejection during a six-minute span. All the while, Hampton remained calm on the sideline, his gaze fixed into the distance.

“I know if I get riled up, the team’s going to get riled up, my team’s going to get riled up,” Hampton said. “I told my team, ‘Let’s play our game.’ ”

With 4:05 left in the third quarter and Prep trailing, 16-7, the Little Hoyas embarked on a 20-play, 74-yard drive that included 18 runs and chewed nearly 10 minutes off the clock. Hampton carried 10 times on the drive, but the touchdown came with him as a decoy and junior quarterback Will Angrick scoring on a sneak. They still trailed by two with 6:21 to go. They did not panic.

They forced a quick three-and-out, and they gave the ball back to Hampton, who picked up a third-and-4 at the Bullis 18-yard line and then reached the ball across on third-and-goal from the 1 with one minute and 50 seconds remaining. Prep made one final defensive stand to hold on.

“We all get along in this school,” Hampton said afterward, “Everyone here is my brother.” Then he ran off to join them. The senior class photo was missing its most valuable member.

