O'Connell's Marcus Dockery joins classmates in celebration of the Knights’ 82-78 over Gonzaga on Thursday night. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Marcus Dockery was one of the last Bishop O’Connell basketball players to emerge from the mob of blue-clad students and make his way to the locker room. Playing his first season for the Knights after transferring from Theodore Roosevelt, Dockery wasn’t used to all this: the raucous gym, the high stakes, the upset win over a nationally recognized opponent in a midweek conference game.

But despite his inexperience, Dockery and the rest of the fifth-ranked Knights kept their poise Thursday night in an 82-78 overtime win over No. 2 Gonzaga in Arlington.

“This is what I came for — good basketball,” Dockery said. “I have good teammates and we get to play against these high-caliber teams that are recognized across the country.”

The junior guard, a Maryland commit, scored 16 points and was one of five Knights in double figures. His acrobatic layup gave O’Connell (9-4, 4-1 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference) a one-point lead with 25 seconds left in regulation. Gonzaga’s Myles Stute made one of two free throws on the Eagles’ next possession to tie. Regulation ended with the Knights’ Brayon Freeman blazing down court and getting to the basket but his lay-in slipped off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

The Knights stayed on the attack in the extra period with five players scoring as they built an early lead. Senior guard Ayan Teel made four late free throws as O’Connell finished off the WCAC victory.

Freeman finished with 14 points, and junior forward Jahmal Banks added 15.

“We created for each other, which allowed us to score at a high clip,” Banks said. “Everybody was getting shots.”

Gonzaga (9-3, 3-2) entered Thursday on an eight-game winning streak and used a dominant second quarter to build an eight-point halftime lead. But the Knights buckled down on defense when it counted. Eagles forward Terrance Williams (26 points) looked unstoppable early but O’Connell kept him away from the basket late and kept Gonzaga off the boards.

“In the end, we got stops and rebounds, that was the key,” Coach Joe Wootten said, his voice hoarse after a roller-coaster game.

Last month, the Knights had another chance to score a big conference win at home, but saw a 22-point lead over Paul VI slip away. Thursday night, they took a strong punch from the Eagles and didn’t back down in the extra period.

“We were resilient. Both teams made their runs,” Wootten said. “We went back and forth, two great basketball teams just competing. That’s what makes our league great.”